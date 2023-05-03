Matt Healy and Taylor Swift are rumoured to be dating. Photo / Getty Images

One thing about Taylor Swift: she can fill a blank space – especially in her love life.

The popstar, 33, made headlines last month when news of her break-up from Joe Alwyn hit the airwaves. Now, a source has sensationally claimed she has moved on and is reportedly “madly in love”.

The source told the Sun the singer has found love with 1975 frontman Matty Healy with the two ready to go public with their romance as early as this week.

“She and Matty are madly in love,” the source claimed, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

While the rumoured relationship seems to follow her breakup rather quickly, the insider laid to rest any cheating speculation: “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly broke up in February. Photo / Getty Images

The source continued to say while both artists are touring right now they haven’t had much of an opportunity to see each other but there has been “a lot of Face-Timing and texting” adding, “as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers”.

Swift and Alwyn were known for keeping their relationship extremely private but it seems that will not be the case with Swift’s rumoured new beau.

The source said, “They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

If the rumours are true, the couple are expected to make their very public debut at the Grammy winner’s concert in Nashville this weekend.

Swift was seen cosying up to Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, in January backstage at the 1975′s sold-out show at London’s O2 arena.

Welch posted a photo on Instagram hugging Swift and captioned the post, “Oh what a night at a sold out 02. So proud I can’t even begin!”

Rife speculation of Swift and Alwyn’s break up has fans questioning whether Alwyn cheated on his girlfriend of six years after his co-star, Emma Laird posted a photo of Alwyn on her Instagram page.

Laird, 24, wrote in the caption, “Moments in March” with an emoji of a love heart, and featured a photo of Alwyn on a Lime scooter late at night. Swift’s fans quickly took to the comment section with one writing, “we love you for ending Taylor and joe’s relationship.”

Another tweeted about the post writing, “Now THIS is suspicious. Especially if it’s true that she’s liking things posted about Taylor & Joe’s break-up. It seems like she wants attention. Well, now she finally got it.”

The online trolling allegedly got so bad that Laird turned off comments on the social media post. A representative for the actress did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, a source spoke to Daily Mail in the days after the former couple’s split claiming the break up was because of a major difference in their careers.

“The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced,” the source said.

They went on to say the difference in social status ultimately “drove them apart” and the couple “realised they were not on the same page anymore”.