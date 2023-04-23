Joe Alwyn has emerged in photos on the Instagram page of a young actress, raising eyebrows in the wake of his recent split from Taylor Swift. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Alwyn has emerged in photos on the Instagram page of a young actress, raising eyebrows in the wake of his recent split from Taylor Swift. Photo / Getty Images

Fans of Taylor Swift are up in arms and causing havoc online after a photograph emerged of her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn - on another girl’s Instagram.

Scottish actress Emma Laird has ignited a frenzy by posting a picture of Alwyn, who she co-stars with in The Brutalist, on a scooter.

Laird, 24, wrote in the caption, “Moments in March” with an emoji of a love-heart, reports New York Post.

Swift’s fans, dubbed as Swifties, also picked up that the actress posted a photo back in February with the same green scooters.

“We love you for ending taylor and joe’s relationship,” an anonymous Swiftie wrote in her Instagram’s comments section.

“Now THIS is suspicious. Especially if it’s true that she’s liking things posted about Taylor & Joe’s break-up. It seems like she wants attention. Well, now she finally got it,” another tweeted.

The online trolling has allegedly gotten so bad that Laird turned off comments on the social media post. A representative for the actress did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The Shake It Off songstress has not addressed her fans’ actions on her behalf either. Swift’s representatives have declined to comment.

However, multiple Swifties have called out their own fandom for “bullying” Laird.

“Swifties attacking Emma Laird need to touch grass,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Like you’re seriously speculating that Joe cheated on Taylor with no actual evidence whatsoever and are sending her hate? Find a damn job or a hobby. Something.”

Another fan wrote, “Some ‘swifties’ scare me … emma laird having to turn off her Instagram comment section bc of rumours swirling that joe cheated on taylor with her is heartbreaking to me.”

Page Six confirmed on April 8 that longtime beaus - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn - had called it quits after six years together. However, the reason for the break-up hasn’t been revealed, letting infidelity rumours fly.

“It wasn’t dramatic,” an insider revealed at the time. “[The relationship] just ran its course.”

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour. Photo / AP

Since separating, the pair have resumed their day-to-day routines.

Alwyn is in Hungary filming The Brutalist with Laird and their co-stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

Meanwhile, Swift has been making headlines on her sold-out Eras Tour and has recently been snapped spending time with her close friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters.