New Zealand has slipped down the rankings in the prestigious annual awards. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand has slipped down the rankings in the prestigious annual awards. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand has been ranked eighth in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, down from fifth in 2023.

Japan remains in first place, followed by Portugal and Turkey in second and third.

Sydney was named the best city in the world and praised for its unique indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

New Zealand has been ranked the eighth-best country in the world by Conde Nast Traveler, falling from fifth place in 2023.

The Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 were released on October 1 and included the annual list of best countries in the world as chosen by more than 575,000 readers.

New Zealand remains in the top 10 but it seems its sparkle has dimmed this year, sliding from fifth place to eighth.

Aotearoa isn’t the only country to drop in ranking since last year. Greece and Ireland fell from third and fourth to 10th and ninth, respectively. Italy moved from second to fourth.