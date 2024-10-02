Advertisement
New Zealand ranked eighth-best country in the world in 2024 by Conde Nast

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
New Zealand has slipped down the rankings in the prestigious annual awards. Photo / 123rf

  • New Zealand has been ranked eighth in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, down from fifth in 2023.
  • Japan remains in first place, followed by Portugal and Turkey in second and third.
  • Sydney was named the best city in the world and praised for its unique indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

New Zealand has been ranked the eighth-best country in the world by Conde Nast Traveler, falling from fifth place in 2023.

The Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 were released on October 1 and included the annual list of best countries in the world as chosen by more than 575,000 readers.

New Zealand remains in the top 10 but it seems its sparkle has dimmed this year, sliding from fifth place to eighth.

Aotearoa isn’t the only country to drop in ranking since last year. Greece and Ireland fell from third and fourth to 10th and ninth, respectively. Italy moved from second to fourth.

Australia is nowhere to be seen on this year’s list, falling from 12th place to beyond the top 20.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Sydney won the title of the best city in the world. In the ranking dedicated to cities, Sydney scored 93, beating other iconic towns such as Singapore, Tokyo, Paris and Berlin.

The Aussie spot was praised for its “unique, indoor-outdoor way of life” and rich cultural scene.

Sydney has been named the best city in the world. Photo / Destination NSW
What countries are trending?

Japan remains a global favourite, maintaining its first-place ranking.

Portugal redeemed itself by moving from seventh place to second place after being bumped from first in 2022.

Turkey has also come in hot, winning third place despite not making the top 10 last year.

Thailand and Vietnam have also debuted in the top 10 this year in sixth and seventh place, bumping out Norway and Switzerland.

It's no surprise Thailand is climbing up the rankings as people discover the beauty it has to offer. Photo / 123rf
Conde Nast Traveller’s Top Countries in the World 2024

  1. Japan 94.79
  2. Portugal 92.69
  3. Turkey 92.4
  4. Italy 92.16
  5. Spain 92.14
  6. Thailand 92.09
  7. Vietnam 91.91
  8. New Zealand 91.67
  9. Ireland 91.63
  10. Greece 91.53
  11. Croatia 91.23
  12. Norway 91.15
  13. Switzerland 91.14
  14. Canada 90.85
  15. France 90.58
  16. Austria 90.54
  17. India 90.38
  18. Iceland 90.33
  19. Germany 89.53
  20. United Kingdom 89.26
