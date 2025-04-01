- Neel Elsherif is suing American Airlines, alleging they failed to act after a man masturbated next to her for an hour.
- Elsherif claims a flight attendant dismissed her concerns, saying, “Men just do stuff like that”.
- The lawsuit accuses the airline of negligence, discrimination, and prioritising the man’s comfort over Elsherif’s.
A company CEO is suing American Airlines, claiming they failed to intervene after she was trapped for an hour next to a masturbating man, alleging a flight attendant told her “men just do stuff like that”.
Neel Elsherif, a Harvard Business School graduate who heads up multiple companies, was travelling from New York to Milan in premium economy in May 2024 when she “suffered a disturbing and traumatic experience”.
The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court’s Eastern District of New York, states that an “intoxicated, caucasian male passenger seated next to her brazenly masturbated for approximately 60 minutes during the flight”.
The complaint goes on to say that the man, named in the lawsuit only as John Doe, was served multiple glasses of champagne during the first hour of the flight and then, soon after the lights were dimmed, began “rubbing his genitals over his pants”.