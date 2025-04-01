“When this rubbing did not stop, but instead intensified, [Elsherif] realised that John Doe was masturbating next to her,” the complaint states.

American CEO Neel Elsherif.

Elsherif was in the window seat and the lawsuit details that she “froze in her seat” upon realising what the man was doing, hoping that flight attendants would notice and intervene.

“John Doe continued to masturbate … for approximately 60 minutes, and during that time neither the Flight Attendant nor another AA crew member walked through the Premium Economy cabin,” the complaint states.

When he eventually stopped, Elsherif claims she sought out a flight attendant who dismissed her concerns, allegedly telling her: “Men just do stuff like that” and adding that her own husband “did stuff like that”.

She claims she was told it was her that would have to move and was offered a seat back in economy.

Upon taking her seat she claims she saw crew continuing to offer drinks to the man.

The lawsuit claims that Elsherif was “expected to endure such grotesque misconduct” which reinforced the “pernicious and unlawful stereotype that women must tolerate male predation as a fact of life”.

It also claims she was discriminated against because she is an Arab woman and John Doe and the flight attendant were both white.

“The flight attendant gave John Doe preferential treatment over [her], and treated John Doe’s safety, comfort and convenience more importantly than [hers], because John Doe is a white male,” the complaint alleges.

Elsherif accuses American Airlines of “negligence, discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress”.

In a statement released to the New York Post, American Airlines said they were reviewing the allegations.

“American strives to provide a positive experience to everyone who travels with us. We are reviewing the allegations of the complaint.”