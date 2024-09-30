The giant lolly jar will be in Pūtahi Park, Whangārei untill 2pm today then move to Auckland on October 2. Photo / Supplied

If you love the Air New Zealand lollies, prepare to exercise some self-control; a 4.5m-tall jar of them will be making its way around the country this month.

The airline has taken the “guess the lollies in the jar” game to a whole new level in what it’s calling the Air New Zealand Sweetstake.

The lolly jar is over 4.5m tall and has been hand-filled with lollies. How many exactly? That’s for Kiwis to guess. The jar will be moved around 11 cities in New Zealand from October 1 to 20, giving Kiwis the chance to guess and win a share of one million Airpoints Dollars.

Those unable to see the jar in person are also invited to check out the jar and guess using a virtual augmented-reality version.

At the location, participants must scan a QR code available on-site and log into their Airpoints account to enter a guess, while online participants can guess at airnzsweetstake.co.nz between 7am and 11pm.