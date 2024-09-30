Only New Zealand-based Airpoints members can enter the competition, which runs from October 1 to 20, but can submit one new guess every day to increase their chance of winning.
What can Kiwis win?
Each location the jar visits will have a 10,000 Airpoints Dollars prize and hundreds of 500 Airpoints Dollars spot prizes.
The grand prize is 50,000 Airpoints Dollars and daily prizes of 10,000 Airpoints Dollars will be up for grabs online. If more than one person guesses the exact number, the grand prize will be split among them.
Airpoints Dollars can be used for a variety of purposes, according to Air New Zealand general manager domestic, Scott Carr.
“You can spend them on domestic flights around New Zealand or a dream holiday overseas, buy a Koru membership, book a rental car, or treat yourself or your whānau with something from the Airpoints store,” he said.
The Air New Zealand lolly
Scott Carr says Air New Zealand lollies are an iconic part of Air New Zealand’s culture and have sparked many debates over time including the best flavour and how many are acceptable to take.
The sweet comes in five flavours, strawberry, peppermint, lime, lemon, and orange and aside from being a nice treat at the end of a flight, can help relieve the pressure in your ears at high altitudes.
Air New Zealand has been serving these iconic hard-boiled sweets for over half a century and dish out 19 million of them a year.
Air New Zealand Sweetstake Schedule
Tuesday, October 1 — Pūtahi Park, Whangārei, 7am – 2pm
Thursday, October 3 — Queen St, Auckland, 7am – 5.30pm
Friday, October 4 — Garden Place, Hamilton, 7am – 2pm
Sunday, October 6 — Marine Parade, opposite 21 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui, 7am – 2pm
Tuesday, October 8 — Millennial Arch Sculpture, Napier 7am – 2pm
Sunday, October 13 — Corner Trafalgar St and Selwyn Place, Nelson, 7am – 2pm
Tuesday, October 15 — 100 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, 7am – 2pm
Friday, October 18 — Feldwick Gates, Queens Park, Invercargill, 7am – 2pm
Sunday, 20 October 20 — The Octagon, Dunedin, 7am – 2pm