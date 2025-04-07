Enjoy big savings by booking your next trip as early as possible. Photo / 123rf
The best trips start with the best deals! Save more on your next cruises, travel destinations, and ski getaways with these travel deals.
Up to 50% off on MSC cruise itineraries
MSC Cruises has launched Seas the Day Deals, a promotional sale offering up to 50% off more than 35 cruises to destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Caribbean. One of the highlighted itineraries included is the Mediterranean sailing aboard the MSC World Europa: a 7-night Barcelona roundtrip departing on May 2 and 16, 2025. The journey is priced from $1605 and includes calls at Marseille, Naples and the Baroque city of Valletta. Another itinerary is the Northern Europe sailing aboard the MSC Poesia. Priced from $1096 per person, this 7-night journey departs from Warnemünde (Berlin) on May 11, 2025 and explores the scenic Vestland region of Norway, the fjords of Eidfjord and the vibrant city of Oslo.
Seas the Day Deals are available for Australia and New Zealand bookings made from March 25, 2025 for sailings departing between April 24 to November 23, 2025. The promotional offer cannot be combined with any other offer, subject to availability at the time of booking and terms and conditions apply. Visit msccruises.com.au/cruise-deals/seas-the-day or call 1300 028 502 to book.
Enjoy vineyards, gastronomy and culture with Viking’s 15-day Lyon, Provence & the Rhineland voyage from Amsterdam to Avignon or vice versa. Journey along the Rhône and the Rhine, through landscapes shaped by centuries of history, viticulture and art. Taste complex red wines and crisp whites grown on terraced vineyards rooted in the Roman Empire. Explore Avignon’s grand Palace of the Popes and Cologne’s majestic cathedral, both Unesco Sites. Savour Lyon’s rich culinary traditions and the Rhineland’s hearty flavours and admire the landscapes that inspired van Gogh in The Netherlands and Provence.
Book now and pay no solo supplement for an unforgettable 7-night cruise on board Le Paul Gauguin with Paul Gauguin. Enjoy savings of up to 30% and indulge in an all-inclusive experience, featuring shipboard meals across various venues, sweet treats, aperitifs, and appetisers. Guests get complimentary 24-hour room service, a selection of drinks in restaurants, bars, and minibars, and nightly entertainment including Polynesian performances, and live music. Onboard experts provide insightful presentations, while select sailings feature special guest hosts. Included in your cruise are onboard gratuities and exciting parties and shows. Adventure seekers can enjoy complimentary kayaking and paddleboarding, access to motu Mahana, a shuttle service to Huahine, and free snorkelling gear.
Departing on June 13, 2026, prices start from $6869 per person (share twin), with exclusive shipboard credit valued at up to $345 per person. Additional perks include free unlimited Wi-Fi and butler service for select suite and stateroom categories. All port and security fees are covered. Book before April 30, 2025 via helloworld.co.nz/deal/29724/pearls-of-the-society-islands.
Take the family to Hawaii and discover moments of adventure and relaxation - all honed to Disney perfection. Spend five nights at The Aulani A Disney Resort & Spa, with return airport transfers. Pools, spas, water slides, a water zone and a lazy river mean you can swim and play all day! Soak up the sun or boogie board in beautiful Ko Olina Lagoon. At sunset, relax in the serenity of an infinity-edge pool. Save up to 25% when you book with your Flight Centre Travel Expert.
Experience the ultimate winter retreat with seven nights at Sun Peaks Grand Hotel in a Summit Club Room, offering premium comfort and breathtaking alpine views. This exclusive package includes complimentary daily breakfast, a 5 of 6 Day Lift Ticket, and return coach transfers from Kamloops, ensuring a seamless and indulgent getaway. With a variety of terrain catering to all skill levels, Sun Peaks offers everything from wide-open cruisers to thrilling steeps.