Journey from Amsterdam to Avignon

Enjoy vineyards, gastronomy and culture with Viking’s 15-day Lyon, Provence & the Rhineland voyage from Amsterdam to Avignon or vice versa. Journey along the Rhône and the Rhine, through landscapes shaped by centuries of history, viticulture and art. Taste complex red wines and crisp whites grown on terraced vineyards rooted in the Roman Empire. Explore Avignon’s grand Palace of the Popes and Cologne’s majestic cathedral, both Unesco Sites. Savour Lyon’s rich culinary traditions and the Rhineland’s hearty flavours and admire the landscapes that inspired van Gogh in The Netherlands and Provence.

Priced from $8366 per person in a Standard Stateroom with savings of up to $5287 per couple on new 2025, 2026 and 2027 sailings. Available now through June 30, 2025. Enjoy Viking’s elegant, award-winning Longships as it delivers an unrivalled river cruise experience. Visit vikingrivercruises.com.au/cruise-destinations/europe/lyon-provence-and-the-rhineland/2026-avignon-amsterdam/index.html

Lyon cityscape from Saone River with colourful houses in France.

Immerse yourself in Polynesian culture

Book now and pay no solo supplement for an unforgettable 7-night cruise on board Le Paul Gauguin with Paul Gauguin. Enjoy savings of up to 30% and indulge in an all-inclusive experience, featuring shipboard meals across various venues, sweet treats, aperitifs, and appetisers. Guests get complimentary 24-hour room service, a selection of drinks in restaurants, bars, and minibars, and nightly entertainment including Polynesian performances, and live music. Onboard experts provide insightful presentations, while select sailings feature special guest hosts. Included in your cruise are onboard gratuities and exciting parties and shows. Adventure seekers can enjoy complimentary kayaking and paddleboarding, access to motu Mahana, a shuttle service to Huahine, and free snorkelling gear.

Departing on June 13, 2026, prices start from $6869 per person (share twin), with exclusive shipboard credit valued at up to $345 per person. Additional perks include free unlimited Wi-Fi and butler service for select suite and stateroom categories. All port and security fees are covered. Book before April 30, 2025 via helloworld.co.nz/deal/29724/pearls-of-the-society-islands.

Le Paul Gauguin provides an intimate cruise experience, with a focus on immersing guests in Polynesian culture and traditions. Photo / Ponant

Take the kids to Hawaii

Take the family to Hawaii and discover moments of adventure and relaxation - all honed to Disney perfection. Spend five nights at The Aulani A Disney Resort & Spa, with return airport transfers. Pools, spas, water slides, a water zone and a lazy river mean you can swim and play all day! Soak up the sun or boogie board in beautiful Ko Olina Lagoon. At sunset, relax in the serenity of an infinity-edge pool. Save up to 25% when you book with your Flight Centre Travel Expert.

From $1885 per person, this deal is on until April 30, 2025 for selected travel dates between April 13, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Based on two adults and two children. Airfares are additional. Visit flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/kapolei-oahu/take-the-kids-to-5-star-aulani-a-disney-resort-spa-oahu-hawaii-NZ49984 to book or call 0800 427 555. Terms and conditions apply.

Treat your kids to a Disney resort. Photo / Disney

Ski for a week in Canada

Experience the ultimate winter retreat with seven nights at Sun Peaks Grand Hotel in a Summit Club Room, offering premium comfort and breathtaking alpine views. This exclusive package includes complimentary daily breakfast, a 5 of 6 Day Lift Ticket, and return coach transfers from Kamloops, ensuring a seamless and indulgent getaway. With a variety of terrain catering to all skill levels, Sun Peaks offers everything from wide-open cruisers to thrilling steeps.

From $3249 per person, this deal is on sale until April 30, 2025. Based on travel dates between January 5 to 25, 2026. Other dates available at a seasonal surcharge. Airfares are additional. Visit travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/sun-peaks/stay---ski-sun-peaks-20526718 or call 0800 951 655 to book. Terms and conditions apply.