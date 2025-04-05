She said she purchased additional checked-in luggage allowance and packed the chainsaw she had bought for $159 “securely inside”.

“At check-in, I was asked if I was aware of the contents of my luggage, to which I confirmed, ‘yes’,” she said.

“However, upon arriving in Fiji, I discovered that the chainsaw had been removed from my luggage.”

According to the passenger, what followed were multiple emails between herself, the airline and the Aviation Security Service (Avsec) - the entity responsible for screening passengers, checked and carry-on baggage in New Zealand - to find out what happened to the chainsaw.

In one email sighted by the Herald, Avsec informed the woman that one of its tasks was screening for “improvised explosive devices”, in which they identify items that may be classed as dangerous goods for air travel.

“In these circumstances, we will open the bag and if the item is identified as being a dangerous good it is removed from the bag in accordance with Carriage of Dangerous Goods regulations and a ‘Notice of Baggage Inspection’ form will be placed into the bag listing the item taken and information regarding the search.”

But ultimately, passengers should contact the airline about a removed item.

“Once the item has been removed it is placed into an airline storage cabinet and it becomes the responsibility of the airline,” Avsec told the Herald in a statement.

Eventually, Fiji Airways informed the passenger that the chainsaw had been “destroyed”. She wanted proof - through video footage or supporting documentation - but said she was told the airline was “unable to provide it”.

“While I understand if restricted items are confiscated, I find it concerning that passengers are not properly informed, nor is there any transparency regarding the handling of such items,” the woman told the Herald.

However, Fiji Airways says no rules were broken.

In a statement to the Herald, the airline said it adhered strictly to aviation security and dangerous goods regulations.

“We can confirm that the recent removal and disposal of a chainsaw from a passenger’s checked baggage was conducted in full compliance with these regulations,” a Fiji Airways spokesperson said.

“At check-in, all passengers are informed of restricted items, including power tools, through clear signage and security questions. Chainsaws are also explicitly listed as prohibited on our website. The passenger did not declare the item, and as per standard procedure, it was identified and removed. A Notice of Baggage Inspection (Nobi) was placed in her bag to inform her of this action.”

The spokesperson said the safety of its passengers and crew was the “top priority”.

“We urge all passengers to review airline policies on dangerous goods before travel to ensure compliance and a smooth journey.”

In response, the passenger said her main concern was the lack of transparency regarding how confiscated items were disposed of.

“I was asked if I knew the contents of my bag, but at no point was I informed that a chainsaw was prohibited in checked luggage. There was a small poster at the counter, but it did not specifically mention chainsaws,” the woman claimed.

“While Fiji Airways states that this information is available on their website, who realistically reads the entire website before every flight ... If such restrictions exist, they should be clearly communicated at check-in rather than buried in online fine print.”

In general, chainsaws are restricted on planes due to the potential risk associated with combustion engines, such as exploding or catching fire. However, Fiji Airways’ policy is to forbid the item completely.

On its website, the airline states: “ Any machinery items such as generators, chainsaws, spare parts should be consigned as cargo as these will not be accepted as checked luggage.”