Fiji Airways has been named best airline in our region in the UK-based Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline awards.

This isn’t the first time for the Pacific carrier to come out on top in the same category - it won last year too. Air New Zealand trailed just behind in second place and Qantas in third.

In addition to winning best airline in the region, Fiji Airways reaped four more awards covering Oceania: best economy class, best airline staff, best cabin crew, and best on-board catering.

Remarking on the achievement Fiji Airways said CEO and managing director Andre Viljoen said: “Being named the best airline in Australia and the Pacific for a second consecutive year is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service

“Our common purpose is that we fly for Fiji, so we’re committed to bringing our famous Fijian spirit and care to everything we do. From booking a ticket, to stepping on board, passengers are immersed in a genuine warmth and hospitality that only our team can provide.”

New Zealand’s national carrier also fell short of reaching the top 20 in the world rankings. Doha-based airline Qatar Airways took the No 1 spot, followed by Singapore Airlines in second place and Emirates in third place. Fiji Airways improved its ranking from the previous year, going from 14th place to 15th, while Air New Zealand fell three spots to 22nd.

On the accomplishment, Qatar Airways group chief executive Engineer Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “This is a proud Qatar Airways moment and it is my honour to share this award with my hard-working colleagues. This award is testimony to our relentless dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to more wins in the future.”

The World’s Best Airline Awards has been running for 25 years, launching in 1999. Compiling more than 21 million passenger surveys on about 350 airlines, customers decide the winners.

They are judged on several key categories, including meal service efficiency, value for money, and wait times.

Skytrax’s World’s Top 10 Airlines 2024

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Emirates

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

5. Cathay Pacific Airways

6. Japan Airlines

7. Turkish Airlines

8. EVA Air

9. Air France

10. Swiss International Air Lines





Skytrax’s Best Airlines in Australia-Pacific 2024

1. Fiji Airways

2. Air New Zealand

3. Qantas Airways

4. Rex Airlines

5. Virgin Australia

6. Jetstar Airways

7. QantasLink

8. Air Tahiti Nui

9. Air Tahiti

10. Air Niugini