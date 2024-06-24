Two activists broke in the Stansted Airport and spray painted billionaires' private jets in an effort to call for government action against fossil fuels. Photo / Just Stop Oil

Two activists broke in the Stansted Airport and spray painted billionaires' private jets in an effort to call for government action against fossil fuels. Photo / Just Stop Oil

Eco-protesters arrested after paint attack on Taylor Swift’s private jet, but reports suggest they targeted the wrong plane.

In a bold statement against the use of fossil fuels, two Just Stop Oil protesters infiltrated a private airfield at Stansted Airport in the UK early Thursday morning, targeting several private jets with orange paint.

According to Sky News, the two protesters, Jennifer Kowalski, 28, from Dumbarton, and Cole Macdonald, 22, from Brighton, filmed their break-in, showing themselves cutting a hole in the fence and using fire extinguishers to spray the planes, one of which they claim to be owned by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

The act was an effort to make a statement highlighting the need for an “emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030,” and the two activists voiced their concerns about the growing environmental crisis.

Kowalski, a sustainability manager, urged society to make daily changes to avert a disastrous future, saying, “Over the years, I’ve had to realise that even working in sustainability provides me with essentially no ability to make the necessary changes to prevent the complete collapse of our natural systems. I have to take desperate measures to make my voice heard.”

Meanwhile, Macdonald highlighted the disparity between the luxury enjoyed by billionaires and the “unlivable conditions” for countless others.

UK environmental group Just Stop Oil posted the video of the act on Twitter/X, claiming to cut the fence where Swift’s private jet was parked.

However, they ended up spray painting another billionaire’s private jet, and reports are still unsure if Swift’s plane was one of those targeted.

🚨 JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT'S LANDS



🔥 Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.



💸 Donate — https://t.co/UwALfVtRmR pic.twitter.com/aORdvUuQmU — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024

The environmentalist group released a statement following the arrests, emphasising the stark contrast between the lifestyles of the wealthy and the harsh realities faced by millions affected by climate change.

Essex police quickly arrested the pair on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with national infrastructure. Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said while police respected people’s right to protest, they would act decisively against criminal activities.

“I would like to reassure passengers and the wider public that we are well prepared and resourced to deal with incidents of this nature,” he added.

Stansted Airport confirmed runway operations were briefly suspended as a precaution, though no flights were disrupted.

A spokesperson also stated, “Shortly after 5am, Essex police arrested two protesters who had entered the private aviation area of the airfield, away from the runway and main passenger terminal.”

This incident is part of a broader campaign by Just Stop Oil, which has vowed to continue targeting areas crucial to the fossil fuel economy worldwide.

The environmental activist group had previously targeted Stonehenge and hinted there would be more attacks this summer orchestrated by multiple activists in Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland if the Government does not take “meaningful action”.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Spray Stonehenge Orange



🔥 2 people took action the day before Summer Solstice, demanding the incoming government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.



🧯 Help us take megalithic action — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/ufzO8ZiDWu — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

The group said, “80% of the population have never taken a flight. Just 1% of people cause 50% of global aviation emissions. Private jet users are responsible for up to 14x as much carbon emissions compared with a commercial flight”.

“That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next Government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030,” the group declared.

With more protests anticipated this summer, the call for immediate and decisive action on fossil fuel use grows louder.