Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Sustainable travel tips: Why you should choose eco-friendly hotels and what to look for when you're booking

5 minutes to read
The Hotel Britomart considered sustainability in all aspects of its design and build process. Photo / Sam Hartnett

The Hotel Britomart considered sustainability in all aspects of its design and build process. Photo / Sam Hartnett

NZ Herald
By Jessica Wynne Lockhart

When it comes to booking a hotel, it's not so easy being green. Here's how to find a room that benefits both the environment and the communities around it, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart

In recent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.