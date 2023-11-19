A woman has shared a hack to get through airport security in London's Stansted Airport in just 10 minutes. Video / @thecraicinlondon

Sick of spending what feels like hours in airport security? One traveller thinks she has the answer.

Taking to TikTok, a woman has revealed a hack that she claims can get you through airport security within 10 minutes and it’s all thanks to a loophole in the system.

Dubbing it the “best airport hack you will ever learn”, the social media user filmed her journey through a UK airport and showed viewers how busy it was. Telling them she “used to hate” flying out of London’s Stansted Airport due to the massive lines, everything changed when she found out about a security shortcut.

“You look at the queues, you think ‘nah, not for me. I’m going this way’,” she said as her secret hack revealed itself when she made her way to the “fast track” area.

The traveller swerved the lengthy queues, left, and headed to her secret shortcut, right. Photo / TikTok

Claiming that you can still go through the area even if you haven’t paid for a pass as there are normal check-in gates alongside the designated speedy section, she said the solution to skipping huge queues has been right in front of travellers the entire time.

“Trust me, you won’t queue for more than 10 minutes this way,” the woman said before warning that while it’s a great hack, it will likely result in upsetting other travellers who are waiting in the normal security line.

“This trick is a lifesaver and a timesaver,” she captioned the post which quickly went viral, resulting in over 438,000 views and hundreds of comments.

She sped through the empty area that is often overlooked by passengers. Photo / TikTok

Many people were grateful for the hack with one person writing, “Good to note! It’s a useful hack, especially for those with extra access needs.” Another person said “Thank you!”

However the majority of users were annoyed by the hack with one person commenting, “Don’t tell everyone! This is my secret,” while another said, “Shhhhh don’t tell everyone! It’s the only queue I ever get in.” A third added, “Don’t tell them man, I been using this for years in peace.”

Others warned that it isn’t always faster and completely depends on the day. “I went through there at Christmas, same way. Took about an hour” another said, “I went through there today - took an hour as they were testing new machines.”