Singapore Airlines has been named World’s Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the fifth time it has taken the top award.

The airline, which operates 14 flights a week to New Zealand, also took SIA took the top spot in four categories at this year’s Skytrax awards, including best First Class, best First Class comfort amenities, and best airline in Asia. Singapore Airlines’ (SIA’s) low-cost subsidiary Scoot was named best long haul low-cost airline.

The Skytrax awards are based on online surveys of more than 20 million travellers across over 100 nationalities, who rated more than 325 airlines between September 2022 and May 2023. The big airlines with large numbers of passengers who make the effort to vote are favoured by the survey but it does provide a useful guide to which is performing best among them.

The Skytrax award for Singapore Airlines adds to the prestigious Air Transport World title judged by industry experts that it won earlier this year and acknowledges the rapid recovery the airline has made while still retaining high product and service standards. It was ranked second in last year’s Skytrax awards.

The World’s Top 20 Airlines in 2023

Singapore Airlines Qatar Airways ANA All Nippon Airways Emirates Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines Air France Cathay Pacific EVA Air Korean Air Hainan Airlines Swiss International Air Lines Etihad Airways Iberia Fiji Airways Vistara Qantas Airways British Airways Air New Zealand Delta Air Lines





Goh Choon Phong, chief executive of Singapore Airlines said the award was a testament to the’'indomitable spirit” of our people, who worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel.

‘‘That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic.’'

The airline has roared back into profit.

Qatar Airways is a seven-time winner of the airline of the year but was pipped for top spot in the awards announced at the Paris Air Show.

Fiji Airways was voted best airline in Australia/Pacific for the first time. Photo / Supplied





Air New Zealand has raced up the rankings from 30 last year to 19 but Qantas has slipped from fifth to 17th.

The big mover in this market is Fiji Airways which has punched above its weight and moved from 36th spot to 15th.

The airline also won the best airline in Australia/Pacific for the first time, and in a double success also won the award as the best airline staff service in Australia/Pacific for the third time.

United States-based airlines don’t feature high up the overall list but Delta, which will start services from Los Angeles to Auckland later this year, was voted 20th best.

Other airlines in the top 20 which serve New Zealand are Qatar which will resume non-stop daily Auckland-Doha services later this year instead of the flight through Adelaide, Emirates (out of Christchurch via Sydney to Dubai and Auckland-Dubai non-stop ) at number four spot, Cathay Pacific (Auckland to Hong Kong and over summer, Christchurch-Hong Kong) at eight, Korean Air (Auckland-Seoul) at 10, and Hainan Airlines, which has just returned to Auckland with two flights a week from Shenzhen at 11th on the list.

A new category introduced this year is most family-friendly airline and was won by Air Canada which flies between Auckland and Vancouver during summer.

This award includes family seating policies, dedicated family check-in facilities, priority boarding, children’s meals, children’s amenities / toys / activity packs, child specific onboard entertainment, free checked luggage and policies for carrycot/pushchairs, and the standard of service assistance from ground staff and cabin crew during the travel experience.

Air Canada has won the title of being most family-friendly in the Skytrax airline awards. Photo / Supplied

Japan Airlines was voted best Economy class followed by Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Eva Air, ANA and Hainan Airlines (in order) in the top 10. Fiji Airways is 11th, Qantas, (13) Korean Air (18) and Delta Air Lines (20) are the others serving or about to serve New Zealand that make the top 20 for Economy.

AirAsia (which flies to Kuala Lumpur to Auckland via Sydney) was the repeat winner of the world’s best low-cost airline award, a title it has won each year since 2010.

Garuda Indonesia was recognised with a top prize after being voted as having the world’s best cabin staff – the sixth time it has achieved success in this category.

The World’s Best Cabin Staff in 2023

Garuda Indonesia Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways EVA Air Hainan Airlines Qatar Airways Cathay Pacific Thai Airways Emirates Japan Airlines

Kuwait Airways wins the 2023 award as the World’s Most Improved Airline, reflecting an it quality improvement across the entire programme, evaluating an airline’s change in the global rating, and their performance in different award categories.

The awards were introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was global.

All costs of the survey and awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the award logos and results.

The customer survey is provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese. Survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted.