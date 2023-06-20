Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Passengers choose: How the top airlines rank in Skytrax awards

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Singapore Airlines has just launched a new brand campaign. Photo / Supplied

Singapore Airlines has just launched a new brand campaign. Photo / Supplied

Singapore Airlines has been named World’s Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the fifth time it has taken the top award.

The airline, which operates 14 flights a week to New Zealand,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business