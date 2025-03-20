Auckland Airport security is investigating claims of discrimination by an officer during a procedural screening.
Michelle alleges the officer was rude and called her group “annoying” to another passenger.
The Civil Aviation Authority is reviewing CCTV footage and will respond to Michelle’s complaint.
A woman who flew from Auckland to Queenstown with eight of her relatives claims an Auckland Airport aviation security officer discriminated against the group during procedural screening.
Aviation officials are investigating, saying it was imperative “professional standards are upheld”.
In the early hours of March 15, Michelle – who only gave her first name – arrived at Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal with her parents, two uncles, two aunties and two children ahead of their flight’s departure at 7.10am.
As they passed through the security checkpoint, the group’s elderly members began putting their belongings in the tray.
After doing so, Michelle alleges a “rude” female officer told them they had placed their bags the “wrong” way around and asked they reorganise their trays so that their backpacks were “flattened down”.
Michelle alleges the officer became frustrated by the group as they tried to pack their trays accordingly.
She said it might have appeared they were “a bit slow” to organise their items, but one of her children is disabled, the other is a toddler and many of her older family members aren’t frequent fliers.
“Six of them can’t understand English. Imagine, I have to explain to each one of them [how to organise your tray], and after that I have to tell them that you need to take off your jacket, put your cellphone out,” Michelle told the Herald.
Once they’d moved their belongings through security screening, Michelle – who was the last of the group to go through detectors – overheard the officer in question telling the passenger behind her that “they [the group] are so annoying.”
Michelle claims the officer didn’t know she spoke English, since she “talked to [her] uncles and aunts in Chinese to teach them” how to organise their trays, and believes the officer wouldn’t have thought she’d understand the alleged comment.
Michelle said she is used to airport security staff being “straightforward” and “to the point” when dealing with passengers.
But she believed the professional lines were crossed when the officer made the alleged comment to a fellow passenger.
“What I’m not happy with is she actually talked to another passenger and said we are annoying. This part I’m quite upset about.”
Michelle has lived in New Zealand for 23 years, with both of her children born here, and says this is the first time she has ever felt discriminated against in the country.
She has since filed a formal complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
When approached by the Herald, the CAA confirmed that a complaint had been received and acknowledged to the complainant.
“We take all complaints seriously and investigate them thoroughly to ensure our professional standards are upheld,” the CAA said in a statement.