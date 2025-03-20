After doing so, Michelle alleges a “rude” female officer told them they had placed their bags the “wrong” way around and asked they reorganise their trays so that their backpacks were “flattened down”.

Michelle alleges the officer became frustrated by the group as they tried to pack their trays accordingly.

She said it might have appeared they were “a bit slow” to organise their items, but one of her children is disabled, the other is a toddler and many of her older family members aren’t frequent fliers.

“Six of them can’t understand English. Imagine, I have to explain to each one of them [how to organise your tray], and after that I have to tell them that you need to take off your jacket, put your cellphone out,” Michelle told the Herald.

“It actually takes quite a bit of time.”

Once they’d moved their belongings through security screening, Michelle – who was the last of the group to go through detectors – overheard the officer in question telling the passenger behind her that “they [the group] are so annoying.”

The alleged incident took place during security screening at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal. Photo / Alex Burton

Michelle claims the officer didn’t know she spoke English, since she “talked to [her] uncles and aunts in Chinese to teach them” how to organise their trays, and believes the officer wouldn’t have thought she’d understand the alleged comment.

Michelle said she is used to airport security staff being “straightforward” and “to the point” when dealing with passengers.

But she believed the professional lines were crossed when the officer made the alleged comment to a fellow passenger.

“What I’m not happy with is she actually talked to another passenger and said we are annoying. This part I’m quite upset about.”

Michelle has lived in New Zealand for 23 years, with both of her children born here, and says this is the first time she has ever felt discriminated against in the country.

She has since filed a formal complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Civial Aviation Authority confirmed it had received a complaint and was investigating the passenger's claims. Photo / Civil Aviation Authority

When approached by the Herald, the CAA confirmed that a complaint had been received and acknowledged to the complainant.

“We take all complaints seriously and investigate them thoroughly to ensure our professional standards are upheld,” the CAA said in a statement.

“We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to our relevant members of staff about the claims made by the passenger.

“The passenger will receive a written response to their complaint in due course.”

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.