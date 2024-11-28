Travellers going through Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal faced disruption this morning after an individual refused to comply with screening protocol and entered a restricted area.
At 6.40am, a passenger refused to follow all instructions when going through security screening, a spokesperson for Aviation Security Services told the Herald.
“A passenger undergoing security screening refused to fully comply with the process and left the screening point into a restricted area prior to the process being complete.”
The person was found by Aviation security officers then removed from the restricted area.
“As a result, the terminal was emptied and rescreened,” the spokesperson said.