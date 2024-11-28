Auckland Domestic Airport experienced a security breach this morning which resulted in long queues.

Travellers going through Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal faced disruption this morning after an individual refused to comply with screening protocol and entered a restricted area.

At 6.40am, a passenger refused to follow all instructions when going through security screening, a spokesperson for Aviation Security Services told the Herald.

“A passenger undergoing security screening refused to fully comply with the process and left the screening point into a restricted area prior to the process being complete.”

The person was found by Aviation security officers then removed from the restricted area.

“As a result, the terminal was emptied and rescreened,” the spokesperson said.