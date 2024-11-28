Advertisement
Huge queues at Auckland Airport after security breach

Auckland Domestic Airport experienced a security breach this morning which resulted in long queues.

Travellers going through Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal faced disruption this morning after an individual refused to comply with screening protocol and entered a restricted area.

At 6.40am, a passenger refused to follow all instructions when going through security screening, a spokesperson for Aviation Security Services told the Herald.

“A passenger undergoing security screening refused to fully comply with the process and left the screening point into a restricted area prior to the process being complete.”

The person was found by Aviation security officers then removed from the restricted area.

“As a result, the terminal was emptied and rescreened,” the spokesperson said.

One traveller, who shared a photo of the security screening area to Instagram Stories, claimed the line of passengers stretched all the way through the airport as people were re-screened.

Screening recommenced with four lanes open and Avsec confirmed there was no longer a safety or security risk.

It is unclear what happened to the passenger after they were removed but Avsec said “further investigation into this incident will occur”.

There have been reports of large queues at the domestic departures.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson confirmed the security breach had caused significant queues and delays, and thanked travellers for cooperating.

“We thank travellers for their patience and they should please check with their airline about any impact to their flight,” they said.

The cause of the security breach is currently unclear. Passengers due to fly were advised to check with their airline for details if they have been impacted by the disruption.

On November 12, travellers were also hit with queues and disruption due to an influx of Coldplay and Pearl Jam concertgoers arriving in and departing Auckland’s Domestic terminal as well as an out-of-action security scanner.

Some travellers said it took an hour to get through security, while others described the queue as “absolute chaos” to Stuff.



