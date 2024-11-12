And Air New Zealand is warning travellers that due to high demand, this week could be the busiest this year for domestic air passengers.
One passenger described the queue to Stuff as “absolute chaos”, with people queue-jumping and airport staff “chasing people down off of paper lists”.
They said it took them nearly an hour to get through security.
A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said one security screening lane was temporarily out of service until December 5 - while a new scanning machine was installed - reducing capacity to four lanes. Auckland Airport was also relocating a structural pillar.
It will be the first time they’ve performed in New Zealand since 2016. The band made history when they announced a third show on the New Zealand leg of their tour – they’re the first artist or act to play three consecutive shows at Eden Park.
The Herald last week reported domestic flight bookings to Auckland had almost doubled this week as Kiwis flocked to the City of Sails for the three Coldplay concerts.
Bookings to Auckland between November 12 and 16 were up 87% compared to the same week in 2023, according to Webjet data.
The increase in flight and hotel bookings caused by the Coldplay concert indicates the power cultural events can have on tourism, said Webjet Group CEO Katrina Barry.
“The travel buzz in line with Coldplay’s shows highlights the rise of ‘tour tourism,’ as fans embrace concerts as the ultimate excuse for a getaway,” she said.