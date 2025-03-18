Watch: How Auckland Airport’s runway rejig will work

But Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said today that the new infrastructure was essential.
“Not moving the domestic jets to the new terminal would mean larger aircraft from the international terminal would need to manoeuvre past the parked domestic aircraft one at a time, when the runway only had smaller aircraft operating on it,” she added.
“It would be like replacing the Auckland Harbour Bridge with a one-lane bridge and that’s not a realistic option for Auckland.
“We are now on the countdown for runway upgrades.”
The airport last September launched a $1.4 billion equity raise to help pay for billions of dollars in developments, including the domestic terminal’s $2.2b upgrade.
The NZX-listed company said this week it needed a reliable, safe, and resilient runway surface capable of performing to a high standard every day.
It said $40 million had already been invested in enabling work to let the runway close for upgrades in about 2030.
“We know they need to take place in about five years’ time, and the team is focused on ensuring the airfield is ready for this, with robust plans in place to ensure the airport is resilient and can keep operating safely during the runway closure,” Hurihanganui said.
The airport covers 1500ha of land, with the airfield covering 280ha.
In its most recent annual report, the airport said several important moves had to happen to keep the airport runway fit for purpose and pave the way for the integrated terminal.
It said significant work had already gone into the realignment of Taxiway Bravo to help it become the primary taxiway for future contingent runway operations.
Runways, taxiways, and aprons had estimated useful lives of 12 to 40 years.
The airport’s original 6m by 6m pavement slabs on runway areas, taxiways, and stands were getting replaced with what the company called “robust pavement” designed for longevity and durability.