A nice reminder that gift shops can be so much more than keychains and magnets. Frank’s Corner is home to the handcrafted treasures of over 80 artists from all over Aotearoa. You’ll find everything from quirky ceramics and handblown glassware to exclusive art prints and Frank’s own line of merino goods and woolly yarns. All local objects have been designed and made in New Zealand – a true piece of Aotearoa to take home or gift to friends. Owners Allison and Frank opened their first store inside an old charming cottage on the corner of Camp and Isle Sts before expanding to a second store in Glenorchy (complete with a Real Fruit Ice Cream cart in the summer). Both are well worth checking out.

Frank’s Corner features work from over 80 New Zealand artists, all handcrafted locally. Photo / Neat Places

2. Country Lane

This was a working farm until 2006, and brother and sister – and fourth-generation caretakers – Bruce Grant and Tineke Enright have since transformed their family’s land into a destination that celebrates independent businesses and homegrown talent. The neighbourhood is made up of a thoughtfully curated collective of residents, operating out of heritage buildings and each adding their own magic to the community. There are immersive beekeeping experiences, jewellery workshops hosted by Jessica Winchcombe, second-hand vintage stores, homeware boutiques and much more. Due to open in early 2025, School House Studios is Country Lane’s latest exciting project: a restored historic school building featuring 10 unique spaces to host a community of artists and creative businesses.

You can’t leave the lane without hitting up some of the great food and coffee spots on offer. Enjoy a pizza and spritz at Sundays, experience the taste of traditional Māori kai from the Hāngi Master food truck, grab Brazilian-inspired baked goods from Sugary Patisserie, or sip locally roasted coffee from Black Lab (they’ve bid single-use coffee cups farewell here, so BYO reusable cup or take a moment to enjoy your brew at a sunny outdoor table).

Country Lane was a working farm until 2006 and is still run by its fourth-generation caretakers. Photo / Neat Places

3. Te Atamira

Located in the Remarkables Park Town Centre, Te Atamira hosts a wide-ranging programme of exhibitions, workshops, and community-oriented events to inspire moments of creativity in everyday life. The hub is made up of 22 purpose-built spaces, from painting, art and dance studios to galleries and theatre spaces. Explore local exhibitions, try your hand at life drawing, attend a comedy show … Whatever you’re into, there’s something for everyone, young and old.

Te Atamira offers 22 purpose-built creative spaces, including dance and theatre studios. Photo / Neat Places

4. Angel Divine

Angel Divine has been keeping the people of Queenstown well-dressed in timeless pieces for almost three decades. Whether you’re visiting the flagship store on Beach St or their newest space on Arrowtown’s Buckingham St, you’ll be treated to an elevated and relaxed environment. The collection predominantly features beloved New Zealand designers such as Twenty Seven Names, Marle and Yu Mei, as well as luxurious labels from further afield.

Angel Divine has been a go-to for timeless New Zealand fashion for nearly 30 years. Photo / Neat Places

5. Seletti Concept Store

A few doors down, continue your Buckingham St browsing at Seletti Concept Store, a fashion destination for the bold. Founded in 2009, Seletti continues to evolve and push the boundaries of retail in Aotearoa. The Arrowtown boutique offers a highly curated collection of womenswear, beauty, art and design, featuring iconic international labels like Gucci and Chloe alongside Aesop, The Frankie Shop and Seletti’s own line.

Seletti Concept Store carries luxury brands like Gucci and Chloe alongside local designs. Photo / Neat Places

6. Flora Fauna

Opened by Meredith Parkin in 2021, Flora Fauna is inspired by Wunderkammer, an old concept where people collect and display a wonder-filled cabinet of natural curiosities. Have we piqued your interest? The Church St space, in the centre of Queenstown, is brimming with fascinating finds, where nature-inspired objects and books sit among an ethically sourced taxidermy collection of wise owls, charming badgers and intricate butterflies. A visit to Flora Fauna is sure to enchant you.

Flora Fauna’s collection is inspired by Wunderkammer, a historical tradition of curiosity cabinets. Photo / Neat Places

7. Astor Bristed

Nestled in a charming courtyard just off Buckingham St’s main footpath, Astor Bristed is a contemporary art gallery that showcases great works by New Zealand artists. With a striking wall-to-wall window facade, the gallery offers an ever-evolving view into the latest exhibition. The year-round programme is made up of monthly rotations, with past showcases including Kerrie Hughes, Fergus Robertson, John Walsh and Holly Zandbergen.

Astor Bristed’s gallery changes exhibitions monthly, showcasing top New Zealand artists. Photo / Neat Places

8. Ivan Clarke Gallery

Featured on the must-do list of almost everyone visiting Queenstown – and for good reason – this gallery is home to the original art collection of Ivan Clarke. Clarke’s works are eccentric and whimsical, including landscape and impressionist paintings inspired by the region. However, he has become most famous for his Lonely Dog series, which has grown into an enormous collection of over 200 artworks and a licensed brand loved worldwide.

Ivan Clarke’s famous Lonely Dog series has grown into a globally recognised brand. Photo / Neat Places

9. Artbay Gallery, Lightworx and VIRUT

Sharing the same street, Artbay’s three galleries provide the perfect “art hop” experience. Established in 2004, Artbay’s original space is located in a historic cottage along Queenstown’s Marine Parade, with a vibrant and ever-changing collection of local and international contemporary works set against a striking backdrop of exposed schist stone. In 2020, Artbay introduced its latest venture, Lightworx, just a few doors down. Set in a fresh and modern space with a big-city feel, Lightworx houses avant-garde works that combine light, colour and space designed to uplift every mood. Rounding off the trio, VIRUT Gallery opened last winter and is dedicated to showcasing the work of VIRUT, an internationally renowned artist who has caused waves in the contemporary art scene with his innovative approach to portraiture.