Updated

Toy gun in luggage missed in security screening holds up Jetstar flight from Wellington

Katie Oliver
By
2 mins to read
A passenger who boarded with a toy gun in carry-on luggage was taken off board a flight when airport security services demanded the plane not leave and the person and their belongings were rechecked.

A man on board the affected flight from Wellington to Christchurch said Aviation Security (AVSEC) called the Jetstar flight JQ287 back to the gate following concerns “someone might have a gun”.

He said it took a long time for the plane to pull away - before the plane’s captain addressed passengers on the intercom saying they had to go back at AVSEC’s request.

They were told AVSEC missed something, and believed someone on board might have had a gun in their carry on, and they needed to rescreen, he said.

The plane went back to the gate, and one passenger was escorted by staff off the plane.

The passenger said the rescreening process took a while, estimating they were waiting for 45 minutes.

He said the pilot then came out and told passengers security had located the passenger and their bag - saying a firearm was found.

”Everyone clapped after that.”

”It’s a little bit spooky because, you think someone with a gun and ammunition, that’s not comfortable.“

”It was kind of odd... how could you scan that and let it through in the first place? I guess they did their job in the end.“

Jetstar confirmed the item was not a weapon but a toy.

“One of our aircraft returned to the gate in Wellington this morning for a passenger to be rescreened by Aviation Security,” said a spokesperson.

“That passenger was found to have a toy gun in their carry-on and was offloaded from the aircraft.”

The Aviation Security Service confirmed “Jetstar Flight JQ287 was delayed on 24 July due to a suspected security threat”.

“To ensure the safety of the flight and all passengers on board, a passenger was removed from the flight to be rescreened, along with their belongings.”

“We can confirm that this was a false alarm and the flight departed safely. There was no risk to other passengers’ safety,” said a spokesperson.



