A passenger who boarded with a toy gun in carry-on luggage was taken off board a flight when airport security services demanded the plane not leave and the person and their belongings were rechecked.
A man on board the affected flight from Wellington to Christchurch said Aviation Security (AVSEC) called the Jetstar flight JQ287 back to the gate following concerns “someone might have a gun”.
He said it took a long time for the plane to pull away - before the plane’s captain addressed passengers on the intercom saying they had to go back at AVSEC’s request.
They were told AVSEC missed something, and believed someone on board might have had a gun in their carry on, and they needed to rescreen, he said.