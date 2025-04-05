On the other side of the world, the Garden of Europe will mirror Japan’s cherry blossoms with vibrant tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths blooming across Keukenhof’s 32ha grounds. Throughout April, the Keukenhof Tulip Festival will transform the Netherlands with sublime floral displays, featuring meticulously arranged designs in themed gardens and along winding pathways. More than just a visual feast, Keukenhof celebrates Dutch horticultural heritage with guided tours, flower shows, and exhibitions. This year, the festival invites visitors to explore its dual indoor-outdoor display concept, showcasing stunning arrangements in the gardens and inside the Oranje Nassau Pavilion. The Rose Show runs April 3–8 and the Daffodils and Special Bulb Show is April 10–15. For a slower activity, join the whisper boat tour or cycle through the fields. keukenhof.nl

The Garden of Europe is blooming vibrant tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths this northern spring. Photo / Getty Images

Farm visits and slower travel activities

This April, Jurlique is inviting guests to get their hands dirty (literally) with its new ‘handpicked experience’ at the Jurlique Farm in the Adelaide Hills. Launching the new interactive agrotourism experience, guests are invited to step into the world of botanical harvesting, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the brand’s sustainable farming practices. As part of the experience, visitors can explore the farm’s lush fields, learn about Jurlique’s ‘seed to skin’ philosophy, and take a masterclass to craft a personalised aromatherapy product to take home. jurlique.com.au

Jurlique's new interactive 'handpicked experience'.

Classic adventure runs

One of the country’s most epic adventure runs returns! The Routeburn Classic is making a comeback on April 12, inviting 400 athletes to race along the 32km legendary Routeburn Track. With an elevation gain of 1127m, the course pushes runners to their limits, tackling steep climbs, rocky descents, and some of the most breathtaking scenery in Fiordland National Park. Acquired by Ultimate Events in 2023, the classic run is all set to take new heights, creating an unforgettable experience for its competitors. routeburnclassic.co.nz

Whitney Dagg, a competitor in the Routeburn Classic race. Photo / Supplied

Unique walks to look forward to

Looking forward to May, a different kind of walking tour will entice visitors in Auckland as the city glows like never before with Darklight: A Descent Into Colour. Designed by renowned lighting artist Angus Muir, this magical exhibition will take over Brad’s Warehouse from May 2–4 inviting visitors to enter a world where light, darkness, and sound collide. Six of the best New Zealand light and sound artists will bring Darklight to life through interactive walk-through structures and mesmerising audio-visual installations. Guests are bound to see and experience light in an entirely new way, with darkness playing an active role in the spectacle. For an extra-special experience, Resonate at Darklight, a one-night-only performance blending light and sound, will take place in collaboration with Music First. Limited tickets available at darklight.co.