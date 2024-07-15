Enjoy good food and wine aboard the Pacific Adventure. Photo / 123rf

Queensland for families

Looking for a short trip to treat the kids on their school break? Travelling to Queensland is the holiday for you and your family! With Flight Centre’s Airlie Beach Family Getaway, you’ll get to explore Airlie Beach, located in the heart of the Whitsundays. It’s the perfect place for a tropical vacation on the Great Barrier Reef, and the gateway to myriad exciting activities in the marine parks and glorious waters.

For $225 per person, your family can enjoy an adventure-filled holiday for five nights, staying at a two-bedroom superior cabin at the Discover Parks Airlie Beach. Get ready to have fun at the onsite waterpark, bouncing pillow, playground, swimming pool or at the crystal-clear waters of the nearby beach, relax at their outdoor spas, and have a ton of family fun.

Book this before July 31 at flightcentre.co.nz or by calling 0800 475 064.

Treat your whole family to a short beach vacation. Photo / 123rf

A Vietnam adventure for outdoors lovers

If you’re looking for a nature retreat outside of New Zealand’s beautiful landscapes, Contiki’s five-day Ha Giang Loop in Northern Vietnam tour will take you to the most beautiful spots in Vietnam. Accompanied by a local guide who will expertly educate you on the hidden gems of Northern Vietnam, this deal includes a visit to the Ha Giang Loop where you’ll see the Heaven Gate, Twin Mountain, Tham Ma slope and visit an ancient palace, immerse yourself in traditional H’mong art and crafts, hike through limestone cliffs on the Sky Path where you’ll find Hmong villages, and camp by the breathtaking Nho Que river.

This is your chance to experience Vietnam in a whole new way — don’t miss out! From $833 per person, twin share, this deal includes meals, transportation such as a private car, overnight bus, and local boat, and an expert guide. Book this deal before it sells out at www.contiki.com/en-nz or call 0508 266 8454.

Watch traditional H’mong linen weavers create their craft. Photo / Linh Pham via Getty Images

Cruise Canada and Greenland for cultural immersion

Viking’s 13-day Into the Northwest Passage cruise is all about indulging in rich cultural experiences on a roundtrip expedition that travels all over Greenland and Canada’s most iconic destinations.

The jam-packed expedition starts at Nuuk, Greenland, home to one of the world’s largest fjords, the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord, and then ventures through rugged landscapes and the awe-inspiring nature of the Arctic Circle, including the iceberg-filled Ilulissat, the heart-shaped mountain at Uummannaq, and the Canadian High Arctic. Guests have the opportunity to kayak among icebergs, go whale watching, and experience Inuit customs and traditions.

Explore the icy world by booking this expedition before July 31 for as low as $20,995 per person for a Nordic Balcony with savings up to $2000 per couple on 2026 sailings. Visit vikingcruises.com.au or call 0800 447 913 to book.

Colourful Inuit houses in a suburb of Greenland's capital, Nuuk.

The holiday that has it all for travellers craving a long break

For all those waiting for the perfect reason to take a long holiday, My Cruises’ 19-day New Orleans, New York, and Caribbean holiday should do the trick. prepare for a city break and a tropical holiday in one: for almost three weeks, guests will fly, cruise, and stay at luxury hotels from Chicago to New Orleans, to New York, and the Bahamas.

The adventure starts with a 10-day guided coach tour from Chicago to New Orleans, visiting landmarks like the Willis Tower, Michigan Avenue, and the Gateway Arch National Park. In Nashville, tour the historic RCA Studio B, where legends like Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley recorded hits. Continue to Memphis and Graceland before reaching New Orleans for a guided tour of the French Quarter and St. Louis Cathedral.

Next, fly to New York City for a two-night stay, perfect for exploring the vibrant city. Finally, embark on a week-long cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas to the Bahamas and Caribbean, where you will visit the largest open-air aquarium in the world, experience the adrenaline-filled Thrill Waterpark, and kick back at Hideaway Beach.

If you’re looking for a sign to treat yourself, this is it! Book this exclusive package valued at $10,490 for as low as $8990 per person before July 31 by visiting mycruises.co.nz. Call 0800 110 179 for more info.

Explore lively New York City with this deal.

