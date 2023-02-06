With fine dining and incredible desert views, Tali Wiru in Northern Territory is one for the foodie wish list. Photo / Tourism NT

With fine dining and incredible desert views, Tali Wiru in Northern Territory is one for the foodie wish list. Photo / Tourism NT

Heading across the Ditch and hungry for some top-rate tucker? From classic haunts to newer favourites, Sara Bunny looks at some of Australia’s best spots for food and drink.

South Australia

From Eyre Peninsula’s sumptuous seafood and Adelaide’s buzzing restaurant scene, to the epic vino of the Barossa Valley, Fleurieu Peninsula and beyond, there’s plenty in South Australia to keep even the most discerning foodies happy.

If oysters are on your wish list, head straight to the southern tip of Eyre Peninsula. Don your waders at the Coffin Bay Oyster Farm Tour, where you can taste-test plump Pacific and Native Angasi oysters right out of the briny, and get hands-on with a shucking lesson from a local pro. Over at the Port Lincoln Hotel, order a signature 1kg plate of Coffin Bay oysters and devour the salty delicacies with an SA brew or two.

Oyster fans can get up-close to their favourite delicacy at Coffin Bay, SA. Photo / Tourism Australia

Taking top honours as Gourmet Traveller’s Australian Restaurant of the Year 2023, Restaurant Botanic in Adelaide is truly one for the wish list, while fans of Italian fare are spoilt for choice with Fugazzi, Nido, iTL and Osteria Oggi all serving up the best pizza and pasta around. Other hotspots in the food-obsessed state capital include Africola for North African-inspired eats, Shobosho for Japanese flavours, and Fishbank for the seafood lovers.

Located at Adelaide Botanic Garden, award-winning Restaurant Botanic champions local produce. Photo / Jonathan van der Knaap

Got a bit of time and keen to taste some wine? The Epicurean Way is an indulgent road trip through some of the state’s best grape-growing areas, including McLaren Vale, Clare Valley, Adelaide Hills and the mighty Barossa. Sip and sample your way around the full 4-5 day, 223 km route, or choose your favourite section for mighty fine drops and artisan eats.

Tasmania

As well as its stunning good looks, Tassie offers treats galore for the culinary curious, including some of the country’s best cold climate wine, heavenly seafood, unbeatable local produce and a slew of hip restaurants.

In Aussie’s second oldest capital city, Hobart, get yourself to uber-chic Dier Makr for fine dining with the best local ingredients, or head for a tipple at its casual-cool sister bar, Lucinda. Fico is another unmissable spot for top-notch island state produce, and Sonny is a winner for Mediterranean-inspired eats.

Seafood fans should keep a lookout for the Melshell Oyster Shack near Swansea, Bicheno’s Lobster Shack for succulent lobster roll, Candy Abalone for fresh and dried delicacies, and Hursey Seafoods for the catch of the day. If you’re visiting in July, don’t miss the Tassie Scallop Fiesta – which pays homage to all things seafood including a special state favourite, the scallop pie.

Boasting some of the most productive soil in the country, the Tasting Trail stretches across the northern part of the state from Launceston to Smithton, serving up the goods with more than 40 delectable stops along the way. Here, you can sample pretty much everything a foodie heart desires, including truffles, olives, gelato, hazelnuts, whiskey and handcrafted chocolate, and that’s just for starters.

With so many artisan producers in one spot, you'll never go hungry on Tasmania's famed Tasting Trail. Photo / Tourism Australia

Victoria

We all know Melbourne/Naarm is a foodie dream and the stats prove it - with more than 3500 restaurants in the city, it has the most eateries per capita than anywhere else in Aus. The Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, held in April, is the biggest of its kind in the world, and if you’re in search of a tipple or two, Victoria boasts 21 different wine regions, 600 cellar doors, and at least 30 craft breweries.

In the state’s capital of cool, Society serves up Japanese-inspired fare in an opulent lounge setting, New Quarter in Richmond is the place to go for Vietnamese flavours, Maha is a top choice for Middle Eastern dishes, and Vue de monde has long been a fine dining favourite.

From fine dining to cool hidden bars, there's no shortage of grazing spots in Melbourne. Photo / Visit Victoria

But it’s not just about marvellous Melbourne – some of the state’s best eats can be found outside the city centre. Attica is a well-known hotspot serving up traditional Indigenous fare, using native Aussie ingredients. From quandong (a tangy fruit traditionally used to treat toothache) and Warrigal greens to succulent emu and crocodile, dishes are served with insights into First Nations Australian culture and history. It’s proven so popular there’s often a lengthy waitlist to book. Mornington Peninsula’s Tedesca Osteria is a favourite for wood-fired fare, and Brae is a top-rated contemporary restaurant located on an organic farm in Birregurra.

New South Wales

From the Hunter Valley wine region and the top local produce of the relaxed North Coast, to Sydney’s action-packed restaurant scene and the seafood delights of the state’s southern corner, NSW has you covered for a gourmet getaway.

It does a great line in foodie events too, with the Narooma Oyster Festival, the Hunter Valley Wine and Food Festival, the Mudgee Wine and Food Festival and the National Cherry Fest just a few to keep on the radar.

Seafood fans flock to the Narooma Oyster Festival, one of the most popular events on the NSW foodie calendar. Photo / Narooma Oyster Festival

It goes without saying that super-stylish Sydney/Warrane serves up too many restaurants to count, but just for starters, look out for Newtown’s casual-cool Café Paci, Ursula’s in Paddington, Sixpenny for fancy fare with unpretentious vibes, and Double Bay hotspot, Margaret. With barbecuing an Aussie (and Kiwi) institution, don’t miss Firedoor, where open flames and smoky flavours reign supreme, and the dry-aged beef is legendary.

Away from the capital, head over to Australia’s oldest wine region and make a weekend of it. Top picks in the Hunter Valley include Muse at Hungerford Hill Winery, Bistro Molines, Margan Wines and Restaurant, and local lunchtime favourite, Leaves and Fishes.

Margan Wines is just one of many popular haunts in the stunning Hunter Valley. Photo / MJK Creative

Australian Capital Territory

It might be one of the country’s smaller spots in terms of land area, but when it comes to unbeatable food and drink, ACT packs an impressive punch. Not only is the local restaurant scene growing at speed, the territory is also making a name for itself in top-level fine dining, with more hatted restaurants per capita in Canberra than any other Aussie city.

Whether it’s a special occasion gathering or you’re just in the mood for something fancy, you can expect incredible fare on the seven-course degustation menu at Pilot, the best Asian-fusion flavours at upscale Mu Omakase and Chairman Yip, and modern Aussie cuisine with stunning lake views at The Boat House. For something a bit different and extra memorable, book in for a Feast of Icons event at the National Gallery of Australia, where experts share stories of iconic artwork while you enjoy an indulgent dinner with local wines.

Verity Lane Market is a magnet for Canberra foodies. Photo / Tourism Australia

If the kids are in tow or you’re after something more casual, head to Wildflour for bakery treats, Snapper & Co for the city’s best fish and chips, and Brodburger for tasty bites to wrap your jaws around. Akiba and Wilma both do delicious Asian-style barbecue feasts, Edgar’s Inn ticks the box for hearty pub meals, while Verity Lane Market has something for all tastebuds.

Enjoy a cold one straight from the tank at Capital Brewing Co. Photo / Tourism Australia

Wash it all down with a cold one at Capital Brewing Co, the country’s only Aussie-owned B-Corp brewery, a sophisticated tipple at Bar Rochford, or a local vino at one of the 40 wineries within a mere 35-minute drive of Canberra.

Queensland

From mouthwateringly delicious Moreton Bay bugs and bountiful barramundi, to tropical fruits and divine local produce, there’s plenty on the menu throughout the Sunshine State. And with at least 260 days of fine weather each year, Queensland is ideal for dining al fresco.

In Brisbane, Howard Smith Wharves and Eat Street Northshore are always buzzing, while nearby Fortitude Valley is turning heads with a slew of top restaurants like Essa, Gerard’s Bistro, Sushi Room and Same Same, where Thai street food is the specialty. But for a true-blue Aussie pub experience, don’t miss the Birdsville Hotel in central Queensland, where your order should be the “parma and a pot” (aka chicken parmigiana and a beer).

Tucked beside the Story Bridge, Brisbane's Howard Smith Wharves is just one of many places to enjoy a bevvy in Aussie's craft brewing capital. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Dubbed the craft brewery capital of Australia thanks to its hearty beer scene, Brisbane is made for sipping a cold one in the sunshine. Hop spots here include Green Beacon Brewing Co, Newstead Brewing Co and Stone & Wood Brewery. Special mention to Scenic Rim Brewery over in Boonah.

Elsewhere in the state, it’s hard to beat a seafood feast with views of the water at the likes of Rickys or Sails at Noosa, The Tropic at Burleigh Heads, or Omeros Bros at Main Beach on the Gold Coast. Further North, Port Douglas is a foodie’s dream, and the scene of the popular Taste Port Douglas Food Festival each August.

Northern Territory

Alongside some of the country’s very best national parks, a thriving Indigenous culture and those mindblowing Outback sunsets, the beautiful Northern Territory also boasts a diverse culinary scene with something for every type of foodie. From creamy mud crab to kakadu plum jam, the produce up here speaks for itself, and there are plenty of top eateries to let you dive right in.

For the freshest local delicacies in Darwin, make a beeline for the coconut-crusted crocodile at city stalwart Pee Wee’s at the Point, munch the salt and pepper croc bao buns at Snapper Rocks, or head to the Phat Mango for uniquely Aussie faves like braised wallaby shank and kangaroo tartar.

Sink your teeth into some croc meat bao buns at Darwin favourite, Snapper Rocks. Photo / Tourism NT

But here, international cuisine also takes the spotlight, and Darwin is fast becoming known for its fusion dishes and exotic flavours. You can find top Southeast Asian fare at Hanuman, have a Mexican food fiesta at Hot Tamale, sample the flavours of Sri Lanka at Ella By Minoli, and be transported to a Greek Island at Yots Taverna.

Closer to the Red Centre, kick back and enjoy an extra-special foodie experience at Tali Wiru restaurant at Ayres Rock Resort. Under the vast NT skies with magnificent Uluru as the backdrop, you’ll dine on four succulent courses that showcase Indigenous Australian ingredients and, after dinner, hear more about the world’s oldest culture from a local storyteller.

'Tali Wiru', meaning beautiful dune in local Anangu language, offers top-level dining and insights into First Nations culture. Photo / Tourism NT, Tourism Australia

Western Australia

Sip cocktails in hip heritage buildings turned lounge bars, wander laneways lined with hole-in-the-wall eateries, follow a wine trail through vast countryside and savour fine dining with water views in WA, where the food and drink scene is buzzing.

Bustling Perth is full of hip foodie hangouts. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Out west, local delicacies like black Perigord truffles and rock lobster are stars of the menu, and with nine wine regions, there’s always plenty on offer to wash it all down. If grape juice is calling, the scenic Swan Valley boasts a slew of world-class wineries, plus breweries and distilleries, just half an hour’s drive from Perth.

Head further south of the state capital and you’ll find the famed Margaret River region, a coastal jewel synonymous with mouthwatering wine and incredible local produce. Favourite wineries include Vasse Felix, Voyager Estate, Arimia Estate and Moss Wood, and top spots like Cullen Wines Dining, Miki’s Kitchen and Chow’s Table are a hit with foodies.

Voyager Estate is a stalwart of Margaret River's famous winery scene. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Back in bustling Perth, casual-cool eateries abound, with La Condesa bringing the Mexican cantina vibes, and Long Chim a go-to for Thai flavours. Don’t miss Hearth Restaurant’s top local produce, Le Rebelle for French flair, and Lulu La Delzia for authentic Italian feasting.

