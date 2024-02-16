Somehow, Atlantis Bahamas has managed to create a village with a community feel.

Why do some hotels fail, while others stay open for a century? It could be down to how many A-listers frequent the lobby, writes Shelley Rubenstein

Even the most modest of hostelries can be a wondrous sight. Picture a small inn providing sanctuary and a warm spot to rest one’s head in an otherwise deserted location. Or, at the opposite end of the luxury spectrum, indulge in the splendour of a living-the-dream five-star fantasy, with every whim granted at the tinkle of a bell.

For those of us who can’t quite spring for an overnight stay, the glimmer of a hotel’s storied past and an A-lister’s lifestyle is still within our grasp. Pull up a stool at the property’s inevitably swanky bar, such as Dukes in the London hotel of the same name. Here, it’s possible to linger over a Martini and the accompanying complimentary nibbles for hours. Known for being James Bond writer Ian Fleming’s favourite joint, it’s where he first learnt of the “shaken, not stirred” preparation of this classic concoction.

Despite the millions of dollars spent on building a hotel, alas, many fall out of fashion, no longer sustainable as profitable businesses. While many properties come and go, though, a few special places dotted around the world remain, thriving regardless of adversity.

We take a look at a selection of these notable favourites, all recently celebrating milestone anniversaries. If these walls could talk, they’d positively sing, like the siren luring all into her environs.

25 years – Atlantis Paradise, Nassau, Bahamas

For the World Series of Poker’s (WSOP) first foray into the Caribbean last December, only the best venue would do, especially with the likes of footballing legend Sergio Aguero competing. Poker players are a discerning bunch - everyone’s a baller, with Nobu on speed dial - which is handy as its buzzing branch at the Atlantis is located just off the casino floor.

The resort’s highlights include: three spectacular Dale Chihuly chandeliers; phenomenal aquariums and the world’s largest open-air marine habitat; more than 20 food and beverage options, from the excellent Fish by José Andres and Paranza by Michael White, to casual Bahamian dining at Bimini Road; 57ha waterpark; five miles of white sandy beaches; 18-hole golf course; and a choice of five hotels with no such thing as a bad view.

Atlantis Paradise at Nassau in the Bahamas is one of the world's longstanding hotels.

Impressive though these offerings are – and they really are – what makes Atlantis Paradise stand out is the genuine pride the staff exude in their roles contributing to the resort’s continued success. Many were there to watch in wonder as this “pink castle” was constructed, while for the younger generation it’s been a familiar fixture on the horizon.

Many staff members are happy lifers, like VIP Concierge Derham Smith, 53, who worked his way up from doorman. He recalls the time, not long after business magnate Sol Kerzner had bought all but one property on Paradise Island (a small hotel to this day refuses to sell), that he saw the new owner deep in conversation with Michael Jackson. Kerzner sought the pop star’s counsel on the layout and design, following the creation of Jackson’s personal amusement park at Neverland Ranch.

Somehow, Atlantis Bahamas has managed to create a village with a community feel. A stroll to browse the shops and offerings at the marina genuinely feels like a night on the town. Just ask some of their many satisfied customers, like Beyonce, Prince William, Oprah Winfrey and Miley Cyrus.

Atlantis Paradise in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More: There’s something intriguing about staying in a prison-turned-hotel. Take a look inside The Four Seasons Sultanahmet in Istanbul.

50 years – Chobe Game Lodge (CGL), Botswana

Chobe National Park’s first five-star lodge, comprised of 40 spacious rooms and four luxurious suites, is renowned for its illustrious client list. When Hollywood legends Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor were looking for a suitably romantic and magical setting for their second wedding – held just one year after their divorce – it provided the perfect site for the iconic couple.

Aside from being one of the most beautiful and thrilling safari locations in the world, it leads the way in ecological programmes and female empowerment, with Africa’s first all-female professional guiding team, electric safari vehicles and solar-powered electric boats.

It takes a special place to entice a first-time father away from his new-born, so naturally CGL was Prince Harry’s accommodation of choice when travelling to Botswana as part of his ongoing conservation work. Harry’s stay was low-key, with the lodge ensuring there was no publicity surrounding his visit, offering him much-needed respite from the glare of the world’s press.

Although the lodge attracts the glitterati, it’s refreshing to learn they are treated the same as all guests, something President Bill Clinton learned the hard way. Requesting accommodation during a UN convention, at least half the rooms would be taken over by his security team. CBL were unwilling to move their existing guests. Undeterred, Clinton made do with soaking up the atmosphere over tea.

60 years – Cala di Volpe, Italy

It’s 7.30am on a Sunday morning and I’m thrashing balls across one of the four tennis courts at Cala di Volpe’s Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, under the expert tutelage of head coach Daniel Marta. The combination of the breathtaking mountain backdrop and the player practising on the neighbouring court – former world No 6 Matteo Berretini – ensures I’m barely holding it together.

Admittedly, it’s a little unnerving trying to serve an ace with a pro watching on (that’s my excuse), but my lack of composure has more to do with sleep deprivation. Just a few hours earlier, I was toasting and retoasting this gem of a hotel that’s in a league of its own at its 60th birthday bash.

White plaster is a signature of Cala di Volpe hotel's design.

There’s something very special about the hotel, notably in Jacques Couëlle sensual, ergonomic and timeless design. So dedicated was he to the completion of this project, he would often be found elbow-deep in the signature white plaster, personally inserting slabs of emerald, sapphire, citrine and ruby-coloured glass into the wall. Shimmering in the sunlight, they remain a prominent feature.

Originally commissioned by the Aga Khan in 1959, it didn’t take long for the beautiful people in search of privacy to discover this Sardinian oasis. Those seeking haven here over the years include Greta Garbo, Princess Diana, Jackie Onassis, Frank Sinatra and Brigitte Bardot. Notably, Cala di Volpe was James Bond’s residence of choice in The Spy Who Loved Me.

The sheltered bay of Sardinia’s Costa Smeralda is catnip to the many billionaires mooring their boats for a lazy lunch at the island’s various posh pop-ups, such as Zuma, Novikov and Matsuhisa, reached by a delightful short boat ride organised by the hotel. Our recommendation is to take a seat at the bar, order a refreshing watermelon juice and acquiesce to La Dolce Vita.

There’s something very special about Cala di Volpe hotel, notably in Jacques Couëlle's sensual, ergonomic and timeless design.

100 years – La Mamounia, Morocco

There are not enough superlatives to possibly do justice to La Mamounia’s centenary celebrations. The stunning alfresco garden dinner for 250, personally catered by wonderchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, looked positively intimate compared to the party the following night, when more than 2000 glamorous guests gathered from across the globe.

Understated it was not, yet somehow, Winston Churchill’s favourite hotel always keeps it classy. The champagne flowed freely and headliner Mika seemed to be having as much fun on stage as the guests singing along with his every word. But the celebrations weren’t limited to visitors, as events kicked off with a dazzling party for La Mamounia’s highly valued and appreciated staff, relishing the experience of being the recipients of the hotel’s unparalleled hospitality for once.

Taking place mere weeks after the devastating earthquake which rocked Morocco to its core, Marrakech’s first luxury hotel made the decision to go ahead with its birthday plans, repurposing the event as a fundraiser to aid the earthquake fund.

La Mamounia’s rich history dates back to the 18th century when Alaouite Sultan Mohammed Ben Abdallah gave a sumptuous orchard of 13 hectares to his son as a wedding gift. The son transformed the orchard into a leisure venue, where outstanding garden parties were held for many years. Two centuries later, it was sold to the Moroccan Railway Company, which built a hotel on the site, putting Marrakech on the map as a tourist destination.

It takes an accomplished eye to seamlessly blend traditional Berber tapestries and Moorish murals with art deco and contemporary furnishings. And it’s all too easy to stay nestled in the heavenly fragrant (a bespoke Fragonard creation) grounds. Yet, even when sweeping through the luxurious pool which doubles as Morocco’s most Instagrammed spot, relaxing in the indulgent spa, sipping on a fresh mint tea or indulging in a Pierre Hermé pastry, the lingering sounds of the call to prayer resonating in the ether, the strong sense of place is never in doubt. Roll on the next 100 years.