Hoi An is easily Vietnam's most beautiful town. Photo / Getty Images

Hoi An is one of Vietnam’s most beautiful destinations and well worth a visit. This charming ‘yellow town’ is etched with history, colour and charm, writes Katie Lockhart

When the sun hits Hội An just right, the Old Town glows golden like its rice fields just before harvest. This historic town in Central Vietnam has a slew of attributes that make travellers flock to it, but the distinct yellow colour of its shophouses is its most defining and beautiful characteristic.

Situated along the Thu Bon River, LED-lit boats putter up and down while candle-lit lanterns float along the river. Around Old Town’s maze-like streets, vibrant lanterns hang from almost every corner, as tailor shops, souvenir sellers, cafes and restaurants beckon travellers in.

And while Old Town is well worth exploring, Hội An has a lot on offer, from its gentle rice fields to its stunning beaches. Here are some of our favourite things to do in Vietnam’s most beautiful town.

Lantern-lit Hoi An is a gorgeous Unesco-protected town of ochre-hued homes and Chinese temples alongside the Thu Bon River. Photo / Toomas Tartes on Unsplash

What to do in Hoi An, Vietnam: embrace the slow life

Coming from buzzing cities like Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi, Hội An feels like a serene escape. So, go with the flow and embrace the relaxed vibe with these local activities.

Just outside the famed Old Town are palatial patches of rice fields swaying in the breeze. Take your hotel bike (every hotel in town offers them to guests for free) and pedal along the concrete paths that connect the rice paddies, admiring the grazing buffalo and the locals weeding in their conical hats.

Sit and sip

Like most places in Vietnam, Hội An has a stellar coffee scene. There are endless places to sit down for a Vietnamese coffee, but we recommend Good Eats for a coconut coffee, Godiva for a salted coffee and The Hill Station for a ca phe sua da, iced Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk.

Hội An's coffee scene thrives with options like coconut coffee, salted coffee, and traditional ca phe sua da. Photo / Anantara Hoi An Resort

Beachside bliss

When it’s time to cool off, head to Hội An’s beaches. Stretching all the way to nearby Da Nang, there’s plenty to choose from, including Cua Dai, An Bang and the more tranquil Hidden Beach. Wherever you decide to go for a swim, there will be plenty of lounge chairs and bean bags to rent, along with fresh-cut coconuts to enjoy.

The town's beaches, including Cua Dai and An Bang, beckon with pristine sands and refreshing waters. Photo / 123rf

Tailor-made souvenirs

Hội An’s history as a former trading port meant silks and fabrics were an important part of life. Today, the town is famous for its hundreds of tailor shops. Yaly Couture is a surefire choice for a custom-made dress or suit, with a 24-hour turnaround time. For stylish linen clothes, go to LiMe. It’s best to arrive with a picture or a physical piece of clothing you’d like copied. From there, you can select your favourite fabric and get your measurements taken for your own piece of couture.

What to eat: feast on world-famous street food

From banh mi to cao lau, Hội An is beloved for its street food scene. Although there are dozens and dozens of places to choose from when in doubt, go where the locals go.

Join a street food tour

Tours are a great way to get acquainted with any new destination, and in Hội An, you’ll want to dig into its food scene. Book with Original Taste of Hoi An Food Tour, and one of their local guides will give you a crash course in Vietnamese markets and the city’s specialities.

Street food crawl

Although you can find plenty of tasty bites and bowls throughout town, one street has them all. Go to Trần Cao Vân Street to try banh mi from the famous Madam Khanh-Banh Mi Queen. Then, walk across the street for cau lao, Hội An’s sacred noodle dish, at Cao lầu Liên. If you’ve got room, walk a few meters to Mì Quảng 92 for the best version of this turmeric-broth regional dish.

Colour it lovely - shop houses in Hoi An, Vietnam. Photo / Getty Images

It’s not all street food

One of the great things about Hội An is that, as a tourist town, it caters to everyone. If you’ve had your fill of street food and are looking for something a bit more upscale, head to tok. This boho-chic Viet-fusion restaurant is worth a visit for the spectacular rice paddy views alone. It sources its veggies from nearby Tra Que village and its fresh seafood from area fishermen. And if you’re looking for some comfort food, book a table at Lim Dining Room. Set inside a masterfully restored shophouse in Old Town, they make the best pizza and Mediterranean dishes in town.

Getting around Hội An

Where to stay

Anantara Hoi An Resort is the perfect place to base yourself. Its riverfront location makes for a peaceful stay (especially if you’ve booked a balcony view), and a short walk into Old Town makes it especially convenient.

Anantara Hoi An Resort offers a tranquil stay with its riverside location, providing peaceful views and easy access to Old Town. Photo / Anantara Hoi An Resort

By bike or car

Hội An is a small town, so getting around by foot is a great way to see it. Other options include using the hotel bicycle to ride around (just be mindful of motorbikes and other riders). And if you’re going further afield, use the Grab app (like Uber) to book a car or a motorbike.

By air

While getting to Hội An via Da Nang International Airport will entail at least one stopover from New Zealand, it’s well worth the trip. Plus, there’ll be Vietnamese coffee aplenty to help you wake up and recharge.

