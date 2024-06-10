Explore countries on a budget with these travel deals.

Ready to explore the world on a budget?

Dive into rich cultures, stunning landscapes, and unforgettable experiences without overspending and grab these offers today!

Get to know Morocco’s roots

Immerse yourself in Morocco’s culture on this 15-day Intrepid tour, starting in Casablanca. This adventure offers 13 nights in comfortable hotels and a special feature stay, with 14 breakfasts, four lunches, and eight dinners included. The trip starts with a welcome dinner in Casablanca, and some of the highlights include tours of the Hassan II Mosque, Rabat’s Kasbah des Oudaias, and the Mausoleum of Mohammed V. The cultural tour continues as you explore the medinas of Meknes and Chefchaouen, savour a home-cooked pastilla dinner in Fes, and ride camels in the Sahara Desert. You’ll also get a chance to hike through Todra Gorge, visit the kasbahs of Dades and Skoura, and join a cooking class in Tahnaout.

Priced from $4926 per adult, this jam-packed tour is a deal you wouldn’t want to miss. Book by June 30, 2024 and travel from October 9 to November 30, 2024 with this deal. Secure your slot now at travel-associates.co.nz or call 0800 482 776 for inquiries.

Stores in the medina streets of Fes, Morocco.

Embark on a hilarious cruise

Laugh your way through a four-night voyage on the Pacific Explorer’s Comedy Cruise. Departing from Auckland, this cruise features comedy shows, delicious dining, and numerous onboard activities. You can also enjoy a delicious pizza at Trattoria or if you fancy something a little more active, challenge yourself at P&O’s Edge Adventure Park.

Priced from $801.90 per person (share twin), this package includes main meals, accommodation, and entertainment. Get this before slots run out at pocruises.co.nz/cruises/comedy/x442 or call 0800 78 0716.

Join in a unique comedy-themed cruise.

Go on a luxurious trip to Thailand

Escape to the serene beauty of Koh Samui with a five-night stay at the luxurious Conrad Koh Samui. Nestled on a secluded hillside overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, this five-star resort offers unparalleled luxury in a one-bedroom sunset pool villa. With this deal, you’ll get to enjoy a private terrace, a 10m infinity pool, a spa bathroom, and panoramic views. You can also customise your stay and choose your own adventure between a relaxing trip at the spa, a beach yoga class, or a sunset boat tour. Lastly, this deal includes daily breakfast, which is a unique farm-to-table dining experience, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a US$100 ($160) food and beverage credit per room.

Book by June 30, 2024 to get this deal from $1775 and travel between October 9 and November 30 this year. Visit travel-associates.co.nz or call 0800 482 776 for more info.

Indulge in a tropical getaway.

Cruise from Spain to Italy

Explore the beautiful landscapes of Gibraltar, the stunning vistas of Corsica, and the rich history of Genoa with a seven-day Mediterranean cruise aboard Majestic Princess. Setting sail from Barcelona on March 4, 2025, you’ll get a chance to capture a photo with the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Florence and disembark at Civitavecchia, Rome’s seaport, ticking bucket-list activities in your dream Mediterranean cruise.

The trip starts at $1524 per person (share twin) and includes dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Book before slots sell out at princess.com or call Princess Cruises at 0800 780 717.

Cruise from Spain to Italy with this travel deal.

Tour Australia’s capital

Treat yourself to Australia’s national treasures with a four-day luxury package in Canberra, Australia. Stay at QT Canberra in a QT superior room for three nights, with daily full breakfast, private group minivan transfers throughout, and tours with expert guides all around the capital of Australia. Join a private tour to Canberra’s best experiences - a curated look at the Sculpture Garden, a behind-the-scenes visit to Parliament House with high tea, a guided tour of the Australian War Memorial and poignant Last Post ceremony. You’ll also indulge in good food and wine, with a signature dinner experience at the National Gallery of Australia with a bespoke three-course menu with paired local wines, and wine tastings at Brindabella Hills Winery, Shaw Wines, and McKellar Ridge Estate.

Book before June 30 to get this package for as low as $4749pp share twin and travel from this October 18 to 21. Visit helloworld.com.au or call 0800 75 87 87.

See the best of Australia's capital, Canberra.

