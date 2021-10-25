Sunset kayak tours, luxury cruises, island adventures - NZ's best boat trips

It only takes 40 minutes from Paihia to reach Otehei Bay, the gateway to Urupukapuka Island. Photo / Getty Images

Unless you own a boat, it can be hard to get to some of our most beautiful motu. The good news? There are plenty of tour operators available to let you live your best boat — and island — life.

Here are 13 of the country's best boat trips that let you set foot on islands far and wide — whether it's just for the afternoon or for a full week away. Plan ahead for the summer, or as soon as your local alert levels allow.

Sunset tour to Rangitoto Island, Auckland

Owing to its distinctive symmetrical cone and proximity to the city, Rangitoto Island is arguably the most iconic destination in the Waitematā Harbour. At only 600 years old, it's both Auckland's largest volcano and its youngest — and there's no better way to experience it than by taking a post-lockdown sunset tour with Auckland Sea Kayaks ($195). By paddle power, it takes just over an hour to reach the island from the St Heliers boat ramp. Once you reach Rangitoto, you'll have ample time to explore, followed by a fully catered barbecue on the beach. To cap the night off, paddle back towards the city in the dark, with the twinkling lights of Auckland as your guide.

Note that visiting Rangitoto is prohibited under alert level 3, even for daytrips.

aucklandseakayaks.co.nz

Once lockdown is over, plan an island escape - paddle to Rangitoto with Auckland Sea Kakays. Photo / Supplied

The Rock Adventure Cruise, Northland

There are more than 140 subtropical islands scattered across the Bay of Islands, so it can be hard to narrow down which ones are best to visit. Let the experts from The Rock Adventure Cruise choose for you. The "adventure" in this tour's name isn't misplaced — on this six-hour journey (from $138), you'll not only visit an island or two, but you'll also get to fish, kayak, paddleboard, play pool and even try target shooting. It's a lot to cram into one day, which is why the Rock's overnight cruise (from $298) is a great option. After all, this much fun is worth having for that much longer.

rocktheboat.co.nz

Stay a while on Stewart Island, Southland

The biggest regret of those who have visited Stewart Island/Rakiura? Not staying longer. With a slower pace of life, this southern island is designed to be soaked up over several days. Yet, many tourists try to cram it in on an overnight night visit. Fiordland Discovery's Stewart Island multi-day trip (from $6000) is the answer to learning to take it in slowly. Starting in Oban's Halfmoon Bay, you'll spend seven days exploring the surrounding area from aboard the 18-passenger Fiordland Jewel boutique catamaran. Highlights include exploring the island's inlets, bays and rivers by kayak; a guided walk through the predator-free Ulva Island; watching the boat's crew dive for fresh pāua; and countless opportunities to see the elusive kiwi.

fiordlanddiscovery.co.nz

Visit Southland's Rakiura Stewart Island for an extended holiday with Fiordland Discovery. Photo / Jeremy Pierce

Walking on Ulva Island, Southland

"Jewel in the crown" is an overused phrase typically worth avoiding. But in the case of Ulva Island, it's the most accurate description. From the moment you land and hear the birdsong, you'll understand what makes this predator-free island sanctuary so special. Kiwi, saddleback and yellowhead all thrive here and make themselves known along walking tracks ranging in length from 20 minutes to two hours. To enhance your visit, book your trip with Raikura Charters (adults $130; children $60), who will provide you with roughly three hours of guided insight and commentary on the island's wildlife. A shorter two-hour version is also available.

rakiuracharters.co.nz/ulva-island-guided-walk

Dusky Sound kayak and cruise, Fiordland

Compared to its neighbours Milford and Doubtful, Tamatea/Dusky Sound is one-of-a-kind — not just for its remote location, but for the 300-odd islands throughout its waters. Wild Fiordland's Mothership Kayaking set adventures are a great way to see the fiords for yourself. After helicoptering into the heart of Fiordland, you'll board the purpose-built Breaksea Girl, a ketch designed to house 12 explorers. She'll be your home for four nights, and a safe space to return to after spending days intrepidly exploring Dusky Sound's islands by kayak. The trip costs $3500 per person, including meals, accommodation, and transportation from Te Anau.

wildfiordland.co.nz/setadventures

Pleasure cruise to Matakana Island, Bay of Plenty

At 20km in length, Matakana Island known for its white-sand beaches, sand-barrel surf breaks and pine forests. Continuously populated for centuries by Māori iwi (mostly associated with Ngāi te Rangi), today it's a popular day-trip destination. To get there, pack a picnic and hop on Kewpie Cruises' one-hour scenic harbour cruise from Mt Maunganui's Pilot Wharf ($30 adults; $15 youth 12 to 16) at 11am or noon. You'll be given the opportunity to spend an hour or an afternoon on the island, with a pick-up later in the day.

kewpiecruises.co.nz

Day Trip to Mercury Island, The Coromandel

The Mercury Islands are a chain of seven islands 8km off the coast of the Coromandel, and the largest of them is Ahuahu. Also known as Great Mercury Island, it's both pest-free and privately owned. As a result, few have the opportunity to explore its shores, which is just part of what makes Windborne Charters' day trip so special ($195 adults; $150 kids 3 to 12). The other part is the journey to get there. Departing at 8am from Whitianga, you'll travel aboard a 62-foot schooner, where you'll feel the power of the wind beneath its sails. Once you arrive at Ahuahu, you'll have the chance to birdwatch, check out the island's waterfall, swim in a freshwater pool, or just relax on the pristine beach.

windborne.co.nz/day-trip-to-mercury-island

Pāua Pearl Tour, Marlborough Sounds

Blue pearls or pāua pearls, are among the world's rarest cultured pearls. They're produced in the waters of the Marlborough Sounds, where the slow-growing and endemic haliotis iris can be found. On Beachcomber Cruises' four-hour tour, you'll learn more about this fascinating industry and what makes the pearls so prized. So, where exactly does the island come in? Arapawa Island — a small 75sq km that was once a whaling base — is where pāua farmers Mike and Antonia Radon make their home. They personally guide visitors on private tours of Arapawa Seafarms, which are also an exclusive opportunity to purchase one of these rare pearls.

beachcombercruises.co.nz

Rīpapa Island cruise, Canterbury

After Christchurch's 2011 earthquake, Rīpapa Island was closed to the public for nearly a decade. Now reopened, the "little island with big history" can be explored via a tour with Black Cat Cruises. On a two-hour excursion, you'll learn about the small island's expansive history, including its time as a fortified pā for Ngāi Tahu, where several skirmishes were fought on its slopes. Later, it was used as a quarantine station, a prison and eventually Fort Jervois. Summertime departures ($30 adults; $15 kids 5 to 15) are limited to 30 passengers, so you'll want to book early for an opportunity to explore this historic site.

blackcat.co.nz

Round Sugar Loaf Islands, Taranaki

A protected area since 1986, these ancient volcanic islands off the coast of New Plymouth thrive with biodiversity. The waters are home to at least 89 species of fish, dolphins, fur seals, and 19 species of seabirds — including around 10,000 who choose to nest here. (Fair warning: As whimsical as the name sounds, the "sugar" coating the tops of the islands is actually bird guano.) On Chaddy's Charters' one-hour trip around the islands (adults $45), you'll learn more about the history of Ngā Motu, including the stories of Taranaki's local iwi and settlers.

chaddyscharters.co.nz

New Plymouth-based Chaddy's Charters will take you on a tour around Sugar Loaf Islands, ancient volcanic islands that thrive with biodiversity. Photo / Venture Taranaki

Seal Sanctuary Tour, Nelson Tasman

Abel Tasman Kayaks are the local experts when it comes to exploring the national park's waters. The outfitter describes this tour — which includes two hours of paddling — as "sweet and short", but it's just enough time to explore a couple of some of Abel Tasman's islands and meet their residents. The predator-free Motuareronui/Adele Island, for example, is home to fur seals, little blue penguins, and rare South Island saddleback (tīeke). The half-day tour costs $180 per person.

abeltasmankayaks.co.nz

Great Barrier Island West Coast Tour, Auckland

One of Aotea's most appealing features is that so much of the island is inaccessible by road — more than 12,000ha is conservation land. But this can also feel limiting to visitors eager to explore. The island is currently only accessible to residents, but once lockdown restrictions lift book a sightseeing tour aboard Hooked on Barrier's Sundancer, an ex-fishing vessel ($190 adults; $95 children 5 and up). Leaving from Whangaparapara wharf, you'll cruise through the Broken Islands, eat lunch in Fitzroy Harbour, tour through Glenfern Sanctuary, and have the opportunity to swim or try your hand at stand-up paddleboarding. hookedonbarrier.co.nz

Ferry to Otehei Bay, Northland

It only takes 40 minutes from Paihia to reach Otehei Bay, the gateway to Urupukapuka Island. The largest in the Bay of Islands, it's also one of the most visited locales, with a fully licensed cafe, campsites (it's the only spot you can camp overnight), SUP and kayak hire, and a 7.3km walking track. You've got your share of options of how to get to the island but Explore is a great choice due to its continued support of Project Island Song. The group has been instrumental in ensuring the Bay of Islands remains predator-free. If you go for a walk, keep an eye out for kākāriki, North Island robins, and tīeke — all have been reintroduced to the island. The ferry costs $50 for adults and $30 for children 5 to 15.

exploregroup.co.nz

Check alert level restrictions and Ministry of Health advice before you travel. covid19.govt.nz