As the nip in the air sets in it’s the perfect time to book a spot in the sunshine and reset the body and mind.

A convenient destination for New Zealanders seeking a tropical break, Fiji has fine-tuned its tourism offering to cater to travellers seeking rest and relaxation. And where better to do that than the always sunny shores of Fiji, with cocktails, warm sand and a trip to the day spa on the cards?

Spas have become a cornerstone of the country’s resort offerings, which compete to offer travellers the best experience. From natural botanicals and idyllic surroundings to highly trained staff and exclusive products, Fijis spas are some of the best in the world, and reason enough for many visitors to book a trip.

So, with so many to choose from, which resorts offer the best spa experience that will leave you truly transported, while easing your aches and pains?

Six Senses Spa Fiji, Malolo Island

Housed in the resort’s Wellness Village, the high-end spa is set up to pamper and heal. From the sensory sensation of the surroundings — birdsong and wind, the scents of nature, the tranquil auditory experience of the spa — to the Alchemy Bar, which creates bespoke blends of botanicals, you will be truly transported from top to toe at Six Senses.

You will have your own facial and body scrubs created using medicinal plants and herbs like aloe vera, neem leaves, papaya, moringa, hibiscus, guava, and local medicinal herbs, vevedu and vau. The experience is set around the principles of “earth-to-body” care.

And, as this luxury resort caters for elite guests, for those wanting to truly splash out, the spa’s 24K Gold Age-Defying Facial is a worthy investment.

So Spa, Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa, Denarau

A French-themed spa with a touch of Fiji, Sofitel’s operation is housed in bures and offers experiences for both individuals and couples. The rooms are air-conditioned and come with robes and slippers. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The 60-minute hydrating facial is a must-try, and Pure Fiji products will have you smelling and feeling great following a treatment like the rejuvenating Wellness Relaxation Massage. The spa also offers custom treatments such as pregnancy massage and has holistic principles at the heart of all treatments, catering to each guest with a tailored approach.

The spa at Sofitel Fiji caters to the myriad needs of the resort's guests.

Time your treatment around dusk and enjoy one of the most spectacular sunsets you’ve ever seen, while you lounge al fresco with your post-massage refreshment in hand.

Harmony Retreat Spa, Radisson Blu, Denarau

The walk from Harmony Retreat reception, to your standalone treatment bure takes you through a garden oasis, set amidst lush tropical surroundings. Located under a waterfall and surrounded by water, it’s truly at the heart of the resort.

Buff away dry skin with the spa’s signature Sugar Glow treatment — a unique exfoliating and hydrating treatment using coconut and natural cane sugar — or indulge in a full pamper with a Firming Ritual using fresh Fijian coconuts and honey.

Spa Intercontinental, Intercontinental Golf Resort and Spa, Natadola

Be pampered to the soundtrack of waves crashing by booking a signature tropical beachside cabana massage on the stunning shores of Natadola Beach.

Therapists and traditional Fijian healers set this spa experience apart from the rest and helped it win Fiji’s best resort spa at the 2022 Spa travel awards and the best resort spa in the South Pacific at the 2023 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific.

The hot stone massages and reflexology treatments are not to be missed. Using the much-loved Pure Fiji products, as well as native healing herbs and plants — nurtured in its own on-site herb garden — the resort’s spa offers a relaxation experience like no other. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Kui Spa, Vomo Island Resort, Vomo Island

Located in the Mamanucas, on one of Fiji’s most exclusive private islands, Vomo Island Resort sits among pristine landscapes. It’s the only resort on the island, and has become a destination for travellers seeking out a sense of low-key luxury and exclusivity.

Vomo Island is the only resort on the archipelago.

Using only Australian natural brand Sodashi’s skin and body products, Vomo’s Kui Spa offers a luxurious and highly coveted spa experience with a large range of treatments to choose from.

Kui Spa’s rooms provide a serene environment set among the ambience of water features, and their marine mineral facial and bamboo massage, which harnesses natural bamboo as a massage tool, is an experience that can’t be passed up.

More to explore in Fiji

From incredible day trips to romantic resorts.

The best adults-only resorts in Fiji. And what to do for a slice of romance.

On Fiji’s luxurious Vomo Island, couples can chill and play as they please. Vomo Island’s unassuming nature brings new meaning to the term ‘quiet luxury’.

5 epic Fiji day trips to suit just about everyone. Whether you’re a party-goer or seeking romance, here are fun and efficient ways to see Fiji.

This luxury resort in Fiji wants you to slow down. Located on the postcard-perfect Malolo Island, it offers a chance for rest and reflection.

Viva visits Fiji’s top-rated romantic resort. Fiji’s Tokoriki Island Resort is the destination of choice for honeymooners.

How it feels to have a tropical Fijian island all to yourself. Ever wondered what it’s like to holiday in your own private slice of paradise?