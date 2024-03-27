Fiji has always been a go-to for families, but this dazzling archipelago made up of more than 300 islands is also perfect for a couple’s getaway, writes Tiana Templeman

With its turquoise waters, swaying palm trees, tropical vibes, and endless possibilities for relaxation, your biggest challenge will be deciding which part of Fiji to visit first. Here’s how to make the most of your time in Fiji when you don’t have children in tow.

Where to stay

International flights land in Nadi on the main island of Viti Levu. From here, your holiday options unfold in a multitude of ways. For a luxurious Fijian stay just 20 minutes’ drive from the airport, Denarau Island has a collection of big-name resorts that are perfect for pampering and relaxation.

A few hours’ drive from Nadi, the Coral Coast is an established yet uncrowded destination that allows you to experience the beauty of Fiji’s shores and the warmth of its local villages. For a classic island holiday, head to the Mamanuca island chain, where the film Cast Away was filmed. Or you could set sail for an off-the-beaten-path adventure on a cruise around Fiji’s remote islands.

Waitui Beach Club is an adults-only haven at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Denarau.

For convenience: A resort on Denarau Island

Travel with carry-on and you can be through customs and sipping a cocktail in just over an hour if you stay on Denarau Island. The upmarket Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa has the largest lagoon pool in Fiji, adults-only accommodation options, and a bar with a lively dancefloor. At the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa you’ll find Koro, an adults-only area with two 18+ pools, all-day dining and live music. For a self-catering accommodation option, most of the rooms at the Radisson Blu Resort have a full kitchenette.

For something laidback: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort on the sleepy Coral Coast offers a classic "postcard Fiji experience" minus the boat trip to one of the outer islands. Recently renovated accommodation is dotted throughout the resort, which is surrounded by lush tropical gardens, pools and relaxation areas. Even when this hotel is almost full, it still seems quiet, as you can spread out and find your own piece of paradise. An adults-only pool adds yet another reason to visit.

The M.S. Caledonian Sky holds just 110 passengers. Photo / Sarah Pollok

For adventure: Sail around the islands of Fiji

Set sail for adventure on Captain Cook Cruises Fiji’s Remote North Discovery expedition cruise on M.S. Caledonian Sky. This seven-night sailing around Vanua Levu, Makogai, and Taveuni Islands is big on cultural immersion, with visits to local villages and more. Highlights include a trip to Unesco World Heritage-listed Levuka on Ovalau Island, coral planting on Tivua Island with a marine biologist, and visiting some of Taveuni’s most famous waterfalls. There’s also time for swimming, snorkelling, relaxing and enjoying Fiji’s stunning scenery from the comfort of your ship.

For the eco-conscious: Jean-Michel Cousteau Fiji Islands Resort

This resort was a world leader in ecotourism years before it became a trend, with traditional Fijian bure villas made from indigenous materials and buildings with high ceilings and natural ventilation instead of air-conditioning. Nearly all staff members are from local villages, and a resident marine biologist educates guests about conservation and the resort’s partnership with the Mataqali, the traditional Fijian landowners, who have declared the surrounding waters a marine reserve.

The entrance and reception to Likuliku Lagoon Resort is an architectural marvel in itself.

For a splurge: Likuliku Lagoon Resort

Likuliku Lagoon Resort on Malolo Island is an adults-only resort specialising in bespoke experiences such as exclusive day trips to nearby Modriki Island, where the movie Hideaway was filmed, and private beach picnics on a tiny island. Enjoy the view from the privacy of your romantic accommodation or stroll to the Masima Island Bar at the end of the jetty to catch the sunset. Lounges are arranged for socialising, or you can opt for a secluded table for two overlooking the lagoon.

Where to play

Whether you stay on Viti Levu or venture further afield, there's a dazzling array of excursions and activities to choose from, with most options including pick-up and drop-off at your hotel.

Go on an all-inclusive full-day cruise

Captain Cook Cruises departs Denarau on a fully rigged tall ship that takes travellers on a day cruise to Tivua Island. Everything is provided, from complimentary snorkelling gear and paddle boards to alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, a buffet lunch and entertainment.

Float on Cloud 9

Spending a morning or afternoon on Cloud 9 in Fiji, a floating platform located at Ro Ro Reef in the Mamanucas, is a great excursion if you’re staying at a Denarau resort. There are two levels to chill out on, comfy day beds, cool tunes, and drinks and wood-fired pizzas available for purchase.

The Sigatoka River, on the island of Viti Levu, spans 120 km.

Jump on a Sigatoka River jetboat and visit a village

For a fun and delicious way to experience the local culture, you can explore the Sigatoka River on a jetboat with a stop at a traditional village for a kava ceremony and lunch made with ingredients from the surrounding farmlands that provide most of the country’s fresh produce.

Watch a local rugby match

While there are plenty of trips geared to tourists, for an authentic experience nothing beats an afternoon at a local rugby match. The fast playing style, impressive ball skills and electric atmosphere will have you cheering as loud as the locals. Ask at your resort for information on buying tickets.

Where to eat

Fiji used to have a reputation for less-than-spectacular cuisine, but these days dining out is a wonderful way to experience Fiji’s delicious cuisine and traditional culture.

For traditional dishes

One of the most traditional Fijian dining experiences is the lovo, a magnificent feast cooked in an underground pit. Many resorts offer a “lovo night” that concludes with a dance performance. At Ivi Restaurant on the Coral Coast, polished wait staff prepare the classic local dish kokoda (pronounced ko-kon-da) tableside with five-star flair.

For an immersive degustation

For fabulous food with a side order of culture, local celebrity chef Lance Seeto combines Chinese and Fijian cuisine with local storytelling at his Chef’s Table experience at Kanu Fiji in Nadi.

The Chef's Table, an immersive culinary experience by Lance Seeto, includes a five-course degustation. Photo / @kanufiji

For a romantic meal for two

On Denarau Island, you can put your toes in the sand at Tatavu Grill & Bar or slip off your shoes for Lomani Wai, an all-inclusive dinner served at tables in a shallow pool at the Radisson Blu Resort. Likuliku Lagoon Resort specialises in bespoke dining experiences, such as exclusive beachside tables for two and romantic private island picnics.

