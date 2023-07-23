A trip to Fiji’s Six Senses, a resort located on the postcard-perfect Malolo Island, offers the chance for rest and reflection.

With travel abroad more or less back to regular programming, we have more appreciation than ever for the privilege to visit other places. Time is a luxury too, not coincidentally measured in the lexicon of currency; we spend time, we save time, invest time. It’s also something synonymous with Fiji, with the famous ‘Fiji Time’ capturing the pace of life, work, and culture (and the tropical heat).

So, after two years of stasis and stress, visiting Fiji feels like a true luxury — especially a visit that entails visiting one of the country’s leading resorts, the serene Six Senses.

Disembarking from the Fiji Airways flight into the dense heat of the night, I make my way to the picturesque Malolo island, west of Nadi, first by TTF automobile and then speedboat. Slicing through the dark water and warm air from Port Denarau. We dock at the small, private jetty, and I’m welcomed to the resort — “Bula!” — and checked in smoothly and swiftly.

My villa, one of 24 in the resort, is a private idyll. The interior is soothingly rendered in handsome dark wood, with details drawing from traditional Fijian design. The cloud of a canopy bed sits underneath a high ceiling with sturdy beams. There is a bar and lounge, well-appointed with reading material, an elegant bathroom, and an outside shower and bath. Every villa has its own pool — mine is framed with jasmine and palm trees — as well as beach access to the resort’s private cove.

It’s all very relaxing, and I feel immediately at ease, and at home — a credit to the warm and welcoming staff who are expertly trained to intuit your needs. Each visitor is assigned a ‘guest experience maker’ (aptly shortened to GEM) who deftly orientate you to the resort and the unique opportunities of Six Senses — I’m being looked after by Seini — while tactfully getting a read on their guest’s priorities.

As with all hotels, people visit Six Senses for different reasons. Some want to spend all their time by the pool, others are of the ‘active relaxer’ variety, seeking out surfing, tennis, hiking, and more that’s on offer. Many are there for revitalisation, and a personalised approach to wellness is a hallmark of Six Senses’ global chain of five-star hotels and resorts, with the spa a pillar of its Malolo Island experience. Tailored for each guest, the treatments look to support immunity, fitness and detoxifying.

I take up the opportunity to get my body moving, with morning yoga in an open-air pavilion led by the genial Dr. Aju. An ayurvedic practitioner, he conducted my Wellness Screening the previous day, which helps identify any areas of concern, and can guide guests on what treatments to undertake during their stay. We discussed ways I can get a better quality of sleep and foster relaxation, and my hour-long massage is a great start.

Another luxury of travel that I’ve missed is people-watching. The resort’s ecosystem of well-heeled guests is best observed at the restaurants of course, and Six Senses Fiji has three. Located by the main pool, Tovolea serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The open-plan kitchen is the heart of the restaurant, and you can watch the team skillfully practice their craft, turning out Pacific-inspired dishes.

As many ingredients as possible are sourced locally, and the quality of produce elevates the menu (the kokoda is particularly wonderful). RaRa restaurant and bar has more of a lively feel — it’s a popular cocktail spot — and for a laidback, alfresco meal, head to Teitei Pizzeria where you can pick herbs for your dinner.

The abundant garden is just part of Six Senses’ verdant grounds. The resort’s mindful, symbiotic approach extends to its environmental impact, and it boasts one of the largest nurseries in the country, with a focus on native plants. Lush trees and flowering bushes feature throughout the resort, making wandering the sandy paths barefoot (encouraged) an idyllic experience.

Six Senses’ team spent five years regenerating and planting the grounds ahead of launching in 2018. Its closure for the past two years meant a considerable amount of work had to be done before it reopened for guests in April, sustainability manager Sia explains as he guides me around the property. The green belt is home to the Fijian crested iguana, and the resorts on the island work together on the conservation of this critically endangered species.

Environmental impact is front of mind, and minimising waste is vital for any island locale. Greywater is used for irrigation, garden waste is mulched, scraps go to the chooks and the compost, and the resort and its desalination plant run on solar power.

It’s an admirable approach, and this operational responsibility also sees Six Senses supporting community-focused NGO Rise Beyond The Reef, with its goods found throughout the resort (and for purchase).

Examples like this demonstrate the positive impact Fiji's tourism industry can have — premium experiences that facilitate reinvestment in the environment and community. As we look at how we want to holiday now and the luxury of travelling, high-quality and high-return offerings like those on offer at Six Senses is the perfect place to start.

Hot tips for a cool trip

Travel light. Natural fibres like cotton and linen are great for tropical heat, and we love bright colours to get you in the holiday mood.

Be respectful. Remember, you’re a guest and you’re lucky to be visiting. In public places outside of resorts, consider local dress codes — keep things long and loose, and where possible cover your shoulders. Hats should be removed when inside. Practice your “bula” (hello) and “vinaka” (thank you) and use them generously.

Map it out. Save your locations to Google maps and then download an offline version.

Stay hydrated. Heat and humidity can sap your energy quickly, so drink plenty of water. We recommend bringing your own drink bottle, rather than churning through single-use plastics.

Protect yourself and others. Though the vernacular architecture of Fiji is ventilated, we encourage you to be safety conscious. Carry sanitiser and a face mask, and follow protocols as directed.

Flying out early? If, like us, you have the first Fiji Airways flight out of Nadi Airport, a night at Sofitel Denarau beforehand will make departure a breeze. An easy 25 minutes from the international terminal, the resort has a Fiji Airways desk on-site, allowing you to check in your baggage and get your boarding pass at the hotel.