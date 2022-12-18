The world’s best family friendly luxury experiences

Luxury hasn't always been synonymous with family holidays but companies like Uniworld are changing the game. Photo / Supplied

The words “luxury travel” and “kids” were not so commonly found in the same sentence a decade ago, but now increasing numbers of parents are investing in holidays that mean a great time for them, as well as their children - without compromising creature comforts. Here are some ideas the whole family will love to explore in 2023

BORNEO

Located on Gaya Island off the coast of Borneo, Gaya Island Resort is not only a great eco-luxury accommodation for families but an incredible opportunity to get up close and personal with local wildlife. The resort is set within the protected Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park so animal encounters are everywhere, even just outside your room. Get involved with the turtle-rescue program, coral reef restoration, kayak through the mangroves, visit a firefly habitat restoration and even a Proboscis Monkey platform; there is also a guided night walking tour. Rooms are beautiful and there’s an onsite spa set right in nature - you can also do culinary tours, beach barbecues, snorkelling expeditions, sunset cruises and so much more.

gayaislandresort.com

AUSTRALIA

A multi-day train trip is an unforgettable luxury experience for families, and Journey Beyond’s rail excursions across the enormous land mass that is Australia are the perfect place to start. The Ghan is perhaps the most famous, running between Adelaide to Darwin through the red heart of the outback. These trains feel like stepping back into a bygone era with first-rate dining, elegant private cabins and the romance of a time long past. For the ultimate luxury experience, book the Chairman’s Carriage Platinum Service, which features three double cabins and one twin cabin, sleeping up to eight guests. But don’t fear the concept of too much “quality family time” in an enclosed space. There are plenty of off-train excursions (Katherine, Alice Springs and Manguri) so everyone can stretch their legs and have some time out.

journeybeyondrail.com.au

TAHITI

Bora Bora in Tahiti has long been known as one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, but it’s not just for couples on romantic breaks. The Four Seasons Bora Bora has a Kids for All Seasons programme (ages 5-12) which includes a playroom, video games, shallow splash pad, outdoor games as well as daily activities such as hermit crab racing and coconut painting. There are introductory dive lessons for children aged 8 and older, snorkelling sessions with a marine biologist and Tahitian arts and craft sessions. There are also all the usual activities you can do together, like stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking. The perfect blend of family time and some breaks from your darling offspring when you need it.

fourseasons.com/borabora/services-and-amenities/family

The mini-golf course on board Norwegian Prima, a new family-friendly cruise ship from NCL. Photo / Supplied

CRUISE

Only launched in August of this year, the Norwegian Prima Cruise ship is all your family’s luxury travel dreams come true. It has the most outdoor deck space of any new build, 18 dining venues, 17 bars and lounges and the two-bedroom family villas with large balconies are perfect to give everyone enough personal space. Kids - and adults - will love the world’s first three-level go-kart racetrack at sea and duelling slides The Drop (plunging 10 stories at speed) or The Rush (sliding from deck 18 down to deck 8). There are more than 40 virtual experiences including an escape room, flying simulator and virtual golf courses; an aqua park, a pool deck (including tidal wave waterslide and infinity hot tubs as well as the main pool), and The Stadium - think tabletop shuffleboard, pickleball, subsoccer, and twists on ping pong and foosbal. The Food Hall operates all day with 11 casual dining stations catering to all tastes. Yes, even your fussiest young family members. It’s the perfect way to explore Europe and the Caribbean.

ncl.com

River cruising is a magical way to see any country and Uniworld’s Generations Collection means you can bring the kids on your luxury excursion too. These are special sailings featuring altered itineraries and onboard experiences for a younger crowd. This means off-ship excursions like castle visits, river swimming fun, bolognese pasta workshops, sand dune boarding - and even meeting local kids – as well as on-ship additions like kid-friendly menus, special dining tables reserved for children (optional of course), cooking and dessert classes on board with the chef, craft workshops, dedicated family hosts to oversee activities, kids-only movie nights, complimentary use of bicycles on shore and so much more. Available on selected European itineraries as well as Splendours of Egypt and the Nile.

uniworld.com/nz/themed-cruises/family-friendly-cruises

Give the kids a real-life history lesson with a Castles along the Rhine Generations itinerary on a Uniworld river cruise. Photo / Supplied

ASPEN

If you’re a skiing family, Aspen is undoubtedly on your radar. The Little Nell is Aspen’s only five-star, five-diamond hotel with ski-in/ski-out access to the mountain. You’ll find spacious guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and two speakeasies for adults but also things like connecting rooms, cots, strollers, car seats, highchairs, baby bathtubs, stuffed animals, kids’ robes and slippers, kids’ teepees, games, children’s room service menus and - most importantly - babysitting services so you can enjoy some time with and without your kids on the slopes

thelittlenell.com

NEW ZEALAND

If you want to keep it local there are plenty of luxury lodges that will accommodate families right here in Aotearoa, including The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Annandale, Blanket Bay Lodge, Hapuku Lodge + Treetops and Wharekauhau Lodge. Depending on the location, there’s a variety of activities to do as a family - think fly fishing, horse riding, kayaking, farm tours, whale watching, mountain biking, AT tours, surfing, wildlife colonies. . . truly something for all ages and stages.

luxurylodgesofnz.co.nz