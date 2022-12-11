Travel couple reveals strange item they swear by for flights

It may get a few odd looks but two travellers swear by this item on flights. Photo / Alena Ozerova

A couple has shared one unusual item they always take on flights to keep their space tidy and clean.

Plane seats, especially on long-haul flights, can become pretty messy over the course of a few hours, with snack wrappers, empty cups, water bottles and other detritus piling up.

One pair of travellers have a solution for this and not only is it easy but will only cost you 15 cents.

Brian and Amanda (@bdfagan) shared their clean-seat-hack on TikTok, showing how they use a dog poo bag on flgiths, creating a little rubbish bin between their seats.

In the video, Amanda unravels the little bag and ties it to a tray table to create a hands-free and easy place to store any trash that accumulates during the flight.

The bags can be found for as little as $15.99 for 120 in New Zealand, making them a cheap travel essential at $0.13 per bag. For those concerned about the additional plastic, many brands are made with biodegradable plastic too.

Making fun of the unusual item, the couple titled their video “don’t have a dog but I take these everywhere I go”.

Viewers were impressed with the ‘smart’ hack.

TikTok has fast become a popular platform for travellers to share their tips and tricks with large audiences. From common mistakes people make in Europe to mocking travellers returning on holiday, videos have amassed millions of views.

However, not all advice is watertight. One popular trick that suggested hiding extra luggage in a pillowcase was criticised by professionals in the travel industry who said it could create safety issues if enough passengers used the trick and exceeded the luggage weight.