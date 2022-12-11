Cathedral Cove is The Coromandel's poster boy. Photo / thecoromandel.com

Destination of the Week: The Coromandel

Why you should go

The Christmas break is nearly here and there’s only one thing on everyone’s lips: summer road trip. No matter who you have in your passenger seat, there’s something to satisfy on The Coromandel. The views are sigh-inducing, the rainforest is etched with nature walks and the oceanside vibes send endorphins into overdrive.

The Pinnacles hike is an eight-hour overnight challenge. Photo / Jack Austin @jackaustinphotography

Top spots

Cathedral Cove is the peninsula’s poster boy. Bounce your way there on a banana boat or follow the walkway from Hahei Beach – pack your snorkels and stop en route at family-friendly Gemstone Bay Snorkel Trail. Nature enthusiasts won’t want to miss migrating birds on the Shorebird Coast and achievement seekers should take on The Pinnacles hike. It’s an eight-hour overnighter but worth it for epic sunrise views. For R&R, The Lost Spring is an oasis of geothermal pools, or you can build your own at Hot Water Beach. Insta-famous hotspots include secluded New Chums Beach and Whenuakura Wildlife Sanctuary (Donut Island), a droplet of Utopia best experienced on a guided two-hour SUP board or kayak tour.

Whenuakura Wildlife Sanctuary is best experienced on a guided tour. Photo / thecoromandel.com

Save space for a monster 10-scoop icecream from Kūaotunu Store. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Best eats

Luke’s Kitchen in Kūaotunu has an almost cult-like following for its woodfired pizza, and you’ll want to save space for a monster 10-scoop icecream from neighbouring Kūaotunu Store. The latter will cost you less than $10. For local delicacies, pick up Coromandel Pacific Oysters, mussels and fresh fish burgers from Coromandel Oyster Company, just six minutes by car from Coromandel township.

For more, see thecoromandel.com