Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

This is easily the best place for an NZ road trip

By
2 mins to read
Cathedral Cove is The Coromandel's poster boy. Photo / thecoromandel.com

Cathedral Cove is The Coromandel's poster boy. Photo / thecoromandel.com

Destination of the Week: The Coromandel

Why you should go

The Christmas break is nearly here and there’s only one thing on everyone’s lips: summer road trip. No matter who you have in your passenger seat, there’s something to satisfy on The Coromandel. The views are sigh-inducing, the rainforest is etched with nature walks and the oceanside vibes send endorphins into overdrive.

The Pinnacles hike is an eight-hour overnight challenge. Photo / Jack Austin @jackaustinphotography
The Pinnacles hike is an eight-hour overnight challenge. Photo / Jack Austin @jackaustinphotography

Top spots

Cathedral Cove is the peninsula’s poster boy. Bounce your way there on a banana boat or follow the walkway from Hahei Beach – pack your snorkels and stop en route at family-friendly Gemstone Bay Snorkel Trail. Nature enthusiasts won’t want to miss migrating birds on the Shorebird Coast and achievement seekers should take on The Pinnacles hike. It’s an eight-hour overnighter but worth it for epic sunrise views. For R&R, The Lost Spring is an oasis of geothermal pools, or you can build your own at Hot Water Beach. Insta-famous hotspots include secluded New Chums Beach and Whenuakura Wildlife Sanctuary (Donut Island), a droplet of Utopia best experienced on a guided two-hour SUP board or kayak tour.

Whenuakura Wildlife Sanctuary is best experienced on a guided tour. Photo / thecoromandel.com
Whenuakura Wildlife Sanctuary is best experienced on a guided tour. Photo / thecoromandel.com

Read More

Save space for a monster 10-scoop icecream from Kūaotunu Store. Photo / Anna Sarjeant
Save space for a monster 10-scoop icecream from Kūaotunu Store. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Best eats

Luke’s Kitchen in Kūaotunu has an almost cult-like following for its woodfired pizza, and you’ll want to save space for a monster 10-scoop icecream from neighbouring Kūaotunu Store. The latter will cost you less than $10. For local delicacies, pick up Coromandel Pacific Oysters, mussels and fresh fish burgers from Coromandel Oyster Company, just six minutes by car from Coromandel township.

For more, see thecoromandel.com

Pick up fresh Coromandel Pacific Oysters from Coromandel Oyster Company. Photo / Supplied
Pick up fresh Coromandel Pacific Oysters from Coromandel Oyster Company. Photo / Supplied

Latest from Travel