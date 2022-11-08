Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Travel

Watch: Go-Kart racing on board new cruise ship Norwegian Prima

10 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By , Estelle Sarney

The Norwegian Prima was en route to the venue for the next F1 Grand Prix, so it seemed fitting to get behind the wheel and race over three decks on go-karts.

While we couldn't get

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.