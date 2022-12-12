How to hike Te Araroa’s Hakarimata Walkway, Waikato

Hiking the Te Araroa in sections part 3. Video / Robert Bruce

Te Araroa (“the T.A”) is a 3,000km trek along the length of New Zealand. People sometimes consider this hike only for ‘ultra fit’, or overseas visitors. A local social enterprise called Got To Get Out is trying to change perceptions about who “New Zealands Trail” is really for, by filming a group of inexperienced local residents attempting sections of the trail, on their weekends. Founder Robert Bruce wishes to prove kiwis can also enjoy the trail, without taking months off work, to improve peoples health and wellness.

The third video in this innovative series, follows a group of novice local hikers embarking on the twelve kilometer Hakarimata Walkway section of Te Araroa, in the Waikato region. Watch part 2 here





Te Araroa (TA) walkers can attempt the Hakarimata Walkway from either its southern end, near Ngāruawāhia, or northern end, closer to Huntly. This group walked SOBO (south bound) so entered the track at Parker Road, near Huntly.

Robert Bruce leads Te Araroa by sections: Hakarimata Walkway. Photo / Supplied, Got to Get Out

This video begins with the Kauri Loop Track west of the Lower Lookout. The group walked past an old pā site and through regenerating bush to enjoy some stunning, giant kauri trees (the largest in the region). A few minutes further on, was the kauri grove bush viewpoint. This loop track then takes you through to the Upper Lookout where the Hakarimata Walkway officially begins. The walking is relatively easy going, from this point forward.





The majority of the Walkway is along the main ridge track, which continues southwards from the Upper Lookout to the Hakarimata Trig at 374m above sea level, the highest point of this adventure.





Walking 200m south of the trig, walkers take the track leading down towards the Mangarata Stream. “The Summit Track” is a tremendous local success story, where the community have adopted these steps as a community wellbeing tool, running up and down with or without backpacks, for fitness.

Views and rewards of the Hakarimata Walkway. Photo / Supplied, Got to Get Out





People thinking about trying this or any sections of Te Araroa, should download the relevant trail notes (see teararoa.org.nz/the-trail/waikato/waikato-trail-notes) and prepare by sourcing the right clothing for the conditions based off weather reports, equipment such as walking poles, suitable footwear, and lightweight nutrition to keep energy up throughout the long days on foot.

On the Hakarimata Walkway. Photo / Supplied, Got to Get Out





Many Te Araroa hikers choose freeze-dried meals, to keep weight down in their packs while still getting sizeable, nutritious breakfast lunch or dinners.





Got To Get Out Founder Robert Bruce shares some advice for hikers wishing to try the Hakarimata Walkway section of Te Araroa:

The start of the trail is only two hours from Auckland central, and easy to find

It took our group of novices around seven hours, to get from the Parker Road (Huntly end) to Ngaruawahia, so plan accordingly with enough water and food

Pack light as there is a big ascent irrespective of walking SOBO or NOBO

Harden your feet ahead long sections of Te Araroa, such as by walking barefoot and wearing-in new footwear ahead of time, don’t wear brand new boots for a long hike!

There are some places you can slip off the track or trip on angled roots,especially following rain, so tread carefully and wear grippy sneakers or boots

Trekking poles can be useful on long sections of Te Araroa

Make sure to ‘leave no trace’, take all rubbish out with you and stay on tracks

The Riverbed Motel in Ngaruawahia is a short distance from the bushline (across the river), and well equipped and accustomed to Te Araroa hikers

Tented up on the Hakarimata Walkway. Photo / Supplied, Got to Get Out

Hikers wanting to carry-on the trail for a second day, could consider walking Ngāruawāhia. to Hamilton. This group walked a further twelve kilometers beside the Waikato river toward Hamilton, before heading home for work the next day.

NZ Herald Travel is releasing videos of this project one at a time, as this group attempts increasingly difficult sections of Te Araroa to show what is possibly ‘in a weekend’. The next video in the series will be the Pureora Timber Trail.

