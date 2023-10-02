Aerial view of Lady of Mount Carmel church, St.Paul's Cathedral in Valletta city, Malta. Malta's ancient fortifications date back to the 16th century and are best viewed from the sea. Photo / Getty Images

Aerial view of Lady of Mount Carmel church, St.Paul's Cathedral in Valletta city, Malta. Malta's ancient fortifications date back to the 16th century and are best viewed from the sea. Photo / Getty Images

You might not immediately think of Malta and Corsica when you’re considering a European island holiday. Places like Sicily, the Greek Islands, and Ibiza are more likely to catch your attention.

And though you might not want to dedicate your whole holiday to these two small, off-the-beaten-track destinations, it’s well worth adding them to your itinerary.

The easiest way to do it? A cruise holiday sailing the Mediterranean. I visited them both as part of my voyage on Oceania Vista earlier this year and was captivated by their beauty, history and culture. Here’s a handful of things to do on each island, to whet your appetite.

Malta

Valletta

My first glimpse of Malta’s historic capital city was as Oceania Vista cruised into port early in the morning. Ancient fortifications the colour of oatmeal have stood guard over the city since the 16th century and are best viewed from the sea to appreciate their full majesty. Watch from the balcony of your stateroom, or the deck of Terrace Grill’s dining room while you tuck into a hearty buffet breakfast.

Shore excursions can whiz you around Malta’s best attractions, and will include free time to wander Valletta’s steep, meandering streets, where colourful shutters surround every window of the multi-level buildings and every turn reveals a laneway of hidden gems.

Laneways in Birgu, also known as Vittoriosa, in Malta. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Your first stop should be St John’s Co-Cathedral. Built in the 1570s, it’s a stunning example of Baroque architecture with an incredibly ornate interior - rich shades of red, teal, and gold, with ancient tapestries, a crypt, marble gravestones, and Caravaggio’s masterpiece, The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist. Whether devout or atheist, this cathedral is a place of exceptional beauty. Entrance queues can be lengthy, but if you pre-purchase a ticket online you can skip the lines and walk straight in. Audio guides are available but make sure you take time to stop the tape and sit for a while in silence - the sense of peace will seep right into your soul.

History-buffs are well catered for all over the city. Explore the staterooms and armoury of the Grandmaster’s Palace, the official residence of the President of Malta and the historic seat of the Order of the Knights of St. John. The National War Museum is at the star-shaped Fort of St Elmo, which played a significant role during the Great Siege of Malta in 1565, and at the Lascaris War Rooms you can explore the underground tunnels and chambers that served as the British command centre during World War II.

Once your brain is full to the brim with Malta’s history, stroll through the Upper and Lower Barrakka Gardens, for great views across the harbour - and of your ship - then walk along the waterfront where you’ll find restaurants, shops and cafes.

Mosta Basilica

While not as old as St John’s Co-Cathedral, there is still a lot to impress visitors at Mosta Basilica. Built in the 19th century, it’s renowned for its dome - one of the largest unsupported domes in the world - reaching a height of 55m. As well as being a beautiful example of neoclassical architecture, with ornate decoration, artworks and carvings, the basilica has come to be a symbol of resilience for the people of Malta. In 1942, a German bomb fell through the dome of the church during an air raid and hit the floor, at a time when more than 300 people were inside. Despite the impact, the bomb didn’t detonate and the event has come to be known as “the miracle of Mosta”. You can see a replica bomb on display in the church.

Mdina

Further into the island’s interior, you’ll find Mdina, a historic walled town also known as the “Silent City”. It’s one of Europe’s oldest continually inhabited cities, originally founded by the Phoenicians, then later inhabited by the Romans, Arabs and Normans. In more recent years, it was used as a Game of Thrones filming location for many scenes set in King’s Landing during the first season. Mdina’s narrow, winding streets are a joy to explore - you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time as you tread the cobblestones and make way for horse-drawn carriages to pass.

Houses at the harbour in Marsaxlokk, Malta. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Marsaxlokk

This colourful fishing village on Malta’s southeastern coast is famous for its daily fish market and seafood restaurants. Our visit was in the early morning, as the day was just getting started, and it was nice to be away from other tourists while we wandered the waterfront, watching fishermen bringing in their catch and working on their boats - photogenic, brightly painted vessels called luzzus.

Three Cities

A walking tour took us through Malta’s “Three Cities” - Birgu (also known as Vittoriosa), Isla (Senglea) and Bormia (Cospicua) - to see their impressive historic fortifications, like Fort St Angelo, which played a crucial role during the Great Siege of Malta in 1565. The views here of the Grand Harbour are captivating, with super yachts striking a modern contrast among all the history.

Laneways in Birgu, also known as Vittoriosa, in Malta. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

If you’ve got time, pop into the Malta Maritime Museum and St Lawrence’s Church in Birgu, then get lost in the city’s narrow, winding streets. If you’ve got a wannabe social media influencer in your midst, this is the place to take them - the ramshackle buildings with their colourful doors and shutters make the perfect backdrops for “candid” portraits.

Corsica, France

Ajaccio

Oceania Vista docked in the Corsican capital and, unlike other ports around the Med, we could step off the ship and immediately be immersed in the city’s local culture. Immediately across the road from the ship’s berth was the Marché d’Ajaccio, where local sellers sat behind stalls groaning with French cheeses, cured meats, mounds of olives, fresh fruit and vegetables, flowers, and wines. Practise your schooldays French on the stallholders, then wander into town to immerse yourself in the pretty streets, cafe culture, and rich history. Ajaccio was the birthplace of Napoleon, and you can visit the house where he was born - now a museum dedicated to his life and legacy.

The harbour of Ajaccio, Corsica, France. Photo / Getty Images

Other highlights include the cathedral, Museum of Fine Arts, and the Citadel, itself home to a number of museums. Just a few streets back from the wharf, you’ll find an appealing shopping street and while many of the shops could be classed as “touristy”, they’re also full of things you’ll want to take home, like Corsican jams, olive oils, soaps and artwork. Sadly the fresh French cheeses won’t make it back to New Zealand ... but they’ll make a bloody good afternoon tea on your balcony once you get back to the ship.

Checklist

OCEANIA VISTA

DETAILS

Currently sailing in the Caribbean for the northern hemisphere winter season, Oceania Vista will sail the Mediterranean again in 2024. For more details on itineraries, see oceaniacruises.com