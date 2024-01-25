Visiting Morocco? Make sure you know these 10 things

Morocco has long captured the hearts of travellers from around the world with its vibrant landscapes, rich history, and diverse cultures.

Like any foreign country, this North African hotspot also has its fair share of customs that can trip up unknowing travellers.

So, from getting the correct currency to finding couscous, here are 10 things you should know about Morocco before visiting, for a seamless and enriching trip.

1. Consider a local guide

Like most Kiwi travellers, I’m not typically a fan of tours or guides. I like to explore without constraint, to go my own way and at my own pace. Yet, being a great traveller involves having the humility and wisdom to know when a local expert will enhance your experience.





A guide can help uncover many of Morocco's secrets. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Alone, the chaotic medinas and strict religious customs, foreign language and unfamiliar culture would have been overwhelming at best and dangerous at worst. With a Moroccan guide leading the way, not only did I feel more confident in the busy cities and remote villages but insights and access to genuine experiences made for a far richer time.

2. Be wary of ATMs

It’s rare for an ATM to be faulty in New Zealand, but in Marrakesh, prepare for many of them to be defunct, out of cash or entirely in Arabic. Thankfully, I had a guide for most of my visit, who knew what ATMs or banks tended to work in the cities and remote regions. When I was on my own, however, I wish I’d travelled with a spare card just in case my only one was swallowed.

3. Pardon your French

Arriving in Morocco, I didn’t know a lot about its history but knew it had been influenced by France. So, for the first few days, I proudly greeted and thanked locals in French, feeling like a considerate traveller. Then, our guide Brahim offered some important context.

“Before the French came to Morocco, we had chaos and conflict between tribes,” he said. “The French army got involved to help maintain peace and stability but when they came they changed their mind and decided to colonise the area.”

Try learning a few local phrases and words during your visit. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Initially, Moroccans welcomed the French as they helped develop infrastructure, access resources and establish order. However, as time went on, resentment grew until Morocco wrestled back independence in 1956. Today, sentiments about France’s enduring influence are complicated. So, skip the French and try Arabic words such as shokran (pronounced ‘shock-rahn’) for thank you or As Salaam Alaikum (or just Salaam) for hello.

4. Not all riads are real

Searching for accommodation in Morocco, you’ll see hundreds of riads boasting sun-drenched courtyards, jewel-coloured tiles and interior gardens in the Old City. However, as our Marrakesh tour guide Nagip Tyouss revealed, many hotels advertised as ‘riads’ don’t fulfil the necessary criteria. Instead, they are ‘dars’.

“A dar is a house that is open on the inside, like most hotels, which call themselves riad,” he explained. “There are 750 riad hotels in Marrakesh but only 43 genuine riads”.

Tiles are a key component of a riad. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Four qualities make up a legitimate riad. It must have a courtyard in the centre of the building, with a fountain and an internal garden on the ground floor. Lastly, and most importantly, the interior decor must use wood for the ceiling, plaster on the walls and tiles on the ground.

5. Don’t barter everywhere

Some markets will welcome bartering, the performance of going back and forth, pretending to hold firm to a price or walk away, only to eventually meet in the middle. However, not all markets in Morocco are like this. Keep an eye out for stalls that have a sign that says “set prices” and co-operatives or fancier boutiques, which tend to have fixed prices due to their high quality.

6. Know your markets

Much like riads and dars, not all markets are the same quality. Tourists who don’t know the difference can buy high-quality Moroccan handicrafts without realising they’re cheap, mass-produced products made elsewhere.

In Marrakesh, there are three kinds of markets. A bazaar is the most common but products typically aren’t made locally and can be overpriced or low quality, Tyouss explains. How to tell? “A bazaar will sell lots of different kinds of products all within a small area,” he said, such as carpets, jewellery, leather bags, shoes and art.

It's helpful to know the difference between bazaars, souks and co-ops for shopping. Photo / Sarah Pollok

A souk is the more ‘authentic’ type of market and there are only 14 in Marrakesh. Here, stores are grouped into categories; all jewellery shops will be in one area, crockery in another and so on. “You’ll often see artisans making the very product they sell,” Tyouss added.

Co-operatives are shops or businesses that have received government funding. Here, prices are fixed (so leave your haggling skills at the door) but items will be dependably high-quality and in some cases, certified.

7. Mind the mint tea

It was love at first sip when I had my first cup of Moroccan mint tea. Aromatic, minty and unbelievably sweet, I wondered how they made it so good. Two days later, watching a Moroccan man make tea, I learnt.

“You drink tea with a little sugar, we drink sugar with a little tea,” the man said and he absolutely was not kidding as he dropped a chunk of sugar roughly the size of a tennis ball into the pot.

If high-sugar drinks aren’t your cup of tea, simply ask without sugar. Or, for a little sweetness, ask for ‘nus-nus’ which is Moroccan for ‘half-half’ and is half tea with sugar and half without.

Mint tea is a staple in Morocco. Photo / Sarah Pollok

8. Cover up to explore undercover

Compared to New Zealand, Morocco is significantly more conservative; something reflected in how locals dress. In the Atlas Mountains and other remote regions, one must wear long skirts or pants below the knee and shirts with sleeves and mid-to-high necklines.

In a modern city like Marrakesh, the rules are a little looser. Some tourists take this as permission to wear typical holiday outfits (think short skirts, shorts, crop tops and singlets). However, showing skin may stop you from getting into certain attractions and will likely attract unwanted attention. If you want to visit religious sites or explore without stares, take a modest approach along with a scarf.

Dress modestly to better fit in with locals. Photo / Sarah Pollok

9. Don’t expect couscous until Friday

If you’re excited to try proper couscous in Morocco, you may have to wait until Friday to try it. In Morocco, couscous is traditionally served on a Friday, when families come together to eat after prayers.

Unlike our cheap and quick packet couscous, the real stuff takes time to prepare and involves hand-rolling semolina into small granules, steaming it three times and then cooking it with vegetables or meat. For this reason, it isn’t available round the clock like a tagine or salad.

10. Stay street smart

Unfortunately, most popular tourist destinations carry the risk of scams or cons. Fortunately, I learnt a common Moroccan one the easy way after a very close call. For this reason, you should never follow someone offering tourist advice unless they’re wearing an official tourist lanyard given to all registered tour guides in Morocco.

This doesn’t mean you should never take directions or advice from a Moroccan, especially if you’re looking for directions or a certain shop. However, you should be cautious if a stranger attempts to walk you into a certain building or away from a populated area with the promise of a secret market, exclusive event or other tempting travel experience.



