March 21: Robertson is announced as the All Blacks’ new head coach from 2024, appointed to the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

April 26: Four coaches are named to assist Robertson, with Jason Ryan staying on, while Leon MacDonald, Jason Holland and Scott Hansen joined the set-up. At the time, MacDonald was Blues coach and Holland was in charge of the Hurricanes.

October 29: Foster coaches his last test, as the All Blacks fall to the Springboks 12-11 in the final in France.

December 20: Tamati Ellison is announced as a skills coach.

2024: The debutant

January 9: Robertson, who officially took over on November 1, addresses the media for the first time as All Blacks coach.

June 13: Corey Flynn and David Hill join the assistant coaching ranks.

July 6: In Robertson’s first test, the All Blacks claim a scrappy 16-15 win over England in Dunedin.

August 10: The All Blacks suffer their first defeat under Robertson, a 38-30 loss to Argentina in Wellington.

August 21: On the eve of the team leaving for South Africa, MacDonald departs the All Blacks coaching set-up.

September 8: The All Blacks leave South Africa after suffering back-to-back defeats, 31-27 in Johannesburg, then 18-12 in Cape Town.

November 24: The All Blacks end their year with a 29-11 win over Italy, but the match is overshadowed by TJ Perenara calling out the Treaty Principles Bill, which left senior players, coaches and management blindsided.

2025: Sophomore year

June 8: Mark Robinson, NZ Rugby’s chief executive, announces he plans to leave his role at the end of the year.

June 12: Former All Blacks lock Bryn Evans joins the coaching team to target improvements to the lineout.

September 13: The All Blacks fall to a record 43-10 defeat to the Springboks in Wellington.

October 23: Holland announces he will step down after the northern tour.

