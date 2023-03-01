All Blacks head coach Ian Foster will not be reapplying for the role. Photo / Photosport

Ian Foster has confirmed he will not reapply for his job as All Blacks head coach.

After New Zealand Rugby said their process for filling the role beyond the 2023 season would see a candidate selected before this year’s World Cup, Foster released a statement to confirm his position.

“As I said last week, I felt the best thing for our team and for our entire management group was to have this process done after the Rugby World Cup. That hasn’t happened but we will accept the decision and move on.

“My sole focus remains unchanged. It is to lead this All Blacks team and management group in our planning and preparation so that we go to France with the goal of winning the Rugby World Cup and making this country proud.

“I won’t be reapplying for the job of head coach.”

New Zealand Rugby Chair Dame Patsy Reddy today hosted a public briefing, confirming next All Blacks coach would be appointed within the next four to six weeks.

The board of NZR met last week, and discussed the date for the appointment who will lead the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup.

Foster was last week critical of the process, telling the Weekend Herald the decision should be put off until after the World Cup has finished in October.

“Those conversations are best had after a World Cup when everyone is clear and we have the latest data and we know where the team is at and then the board and everyone can make the decision with all the data on the table.

“In the meantime, we have got a management team and a coaching group that is fully committed to one goal, which is the World Cup and not trying to position themselves into where they fit in next year’s regime.”

Dame Patsy said today that ‘no timing is perfect’ while refusing to comment on Foster’s statement.

“We’ve got to weigh up the options and we’ve decided that making the decision now having clarity, getting it behind us so that we can focus on The current team and management and coaching staff and supporting them through Rugby World Cup 23 is our priority.

“We feel that we’re confident that we’ve got a group of potential candidates and we’ll go through the process with that,” she added.



