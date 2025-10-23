Advertisement
Updated

Silver Ferns coaching drama: Government agency’s hand in key details revealed

nzme
5 mins to read

Noeline Taurua has been stood down as Silver Ferns coach. Photo / Photosport

By Dana Johannsen of RNZ

High Performance Sport NZ has quietly footed the bill for an independent review and player wellbeing support in the Silver Ferns’ camp, even as the coach at the centre of the crisis, Dame Noeline Taurua, remains a sitting member of the agency’s

