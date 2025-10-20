Workplace dramas happen. People disagree on methods in the pursuit of excellence. No one can question the desire of the athletes or coaches to become the world’s best.
I have empathy for the Silver Ferns who went to the Players’ Association with a problem, because since then, they have been hung out to dry.
This saga dates back to their Sydney camp in January. It has been going on for more than nine months. Context aside, the length of the timeline itself is evidence enough NNZ’s handling of the situation has been problematic, allowing the issue to escalate.
“Noels [Dame Noeline Taurua] – if you’re listening – we love you and we miss you and we want you back here. You’ve done so much for this group and the work you’ve done this whole year, you deserve to be here, and we want you back, Noels.”
The bombshell reportedly caused unrest within the Ferns, as Nweke gave the impression the players were all on the same page about her statement.
Nweke has acknowledged she should have made it clear she was speaking for herself, rather than the whole team.
While the execution was imperfect, it does not take a genius to see the message came from the heart, and the opinion was a personal one.
There is clearly division in the Silver Ferns ranks. Not everyone agrees, but that is normal for any group of humans.
In a public environment plagued by evasive non-answers, an honest, transparent and impassioned speech was incredibly refreshing. It is the one true insight we have had into what is going on in camp. Nweke’s bravery should be applauded and celebrated.
All things considered, the Silver Ferns – under the leadership of Yvette McCausland-Durie – did extremely well to deliver a series whitewash of South Africa, who drew 48-all with New Zealand at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town.
When NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie spoke to Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport earlier this month, she refused to give any details about the concerns regarding Taurua.
“They are part of a confidential employment matter. What we’re doing is respecting everyone in that process.”
However, the total lack of accountability and information has triggered the public vilification of the athletes. It has made them easy targets for a fanbase understandably distressed and bewildered by the banishment of a beloved coach and icon of the sport.
The players are not being respected in this process.
Scrutiny needs to be levelled squarely at those supervising this crisis. When a sports team fails, the coach is held accountable. In this case, it is NNZ’ which must take responsibility for overseeing the most embarrassing netball saga in New Zealand’s history.
Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.