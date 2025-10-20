Almost nothing has come from the horse’s mouth.

In this case, the horse is Netball New Zealand.

Former selector Gail Parata claims seven players – five senior and two junior – were spoken to in an NNZ-led review, which led to the standing down of Taurua.

The broad, general understanding that “players complained because they felt unsafe” has led to a public witch-hunt bent on holding those athletes responsible.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Michael Bradley

The fans, spurred on by their understandable loyalty to Taurua, have sought to decipher who the players were, to achieve justice.

The lack of specifics about the concerns and the context surrounding them has led many to jump to the conclusion that the athletes must be “soft”.

The reality is, no one – bar the people directly involved – actually has the context necessary to conclude who is at fault.

The opinions of former players – such as Silver Ferns great Laura Langman, who labelled those who complained “gutless and selfish” – are valuable and important. However, even the most decorated stalwarts do not have the ‘who, what, when, where, why or how?’.

Workplace dramas happen. People disagree on methods in the pursuit of excellence. No one can question the desire of the athletes or coaches to become the world’s best.

I have empathy for the Silver Ferns who went to the Players’ Association with a problem, because since then, they have been hung out to dry.

This saga dates back to their Sydney camp in January. It has been going on for more than nine months. Context aside, the length of the timeline itself is evidence enough NNZ’s handling of the situation has been problematic, allowing the issue to escalate.

That starts with the lack of transparency.

It has been well over a month since Taurua was abruptly stood down ahead of the Taini Jamison series against South Africa. When there is an information vacuum, people make assumptions and allegations based on rumours.

New Zealand interim coach Yvette McCausland-Durie speaks with Karin Burger after defeat to Australia. Photo / Photosport

It has led to players who may not even be involved getting caught in the crossfire.

The vitriol prompted Southern Steel coach Wendy Frew to speak out in defence of her athletes, who she claimed on Sport Nation are not involved.

“I’ve seen some of the Steel girls’ names, and I know it’s not them... I think it’s probably the way it’s been dealt with.

“It’s really hard, because it kind of puts the whole 14, or however many in this Silver Ferns squad, and it’s not some of these girls.”

The Steel players currently in the Silver Ferns are Kate Heffernan, Georgia Heffernan, Kimiora Poi and Carys Stythe.

The one source of true, unbridled honesty has come in the form of Grace Nweke. The then-interim captain’s impromptu speech after the third win over South Africa captured headlines and possibly took her teammates by surprise in Invercargill.

“Noels [Dame Noeline Taurua] – if you’re listening – we love you and we miss you and we want you back here. You’ve done so much for this group and the work you’ve done this whole year, you deserve to be here, and we want you back, Noels.”

The bombshell reportedly caused unrest within the Ferns, as Nweke gave the impression the players were all on the same page about her statement.

Grace Nweke in action for the Silver Ferns against Australia at the weekend. Photo / Photosport

Nweke has acknowledged she should have made it clear she was speaking for herself, rather than the whole team.

While the execution was imperfect, it does not take a genius to see the message came from the heart, and the opinion was a personal one.

There is clearly division in the Silver Ferns ranks. Not everyone agrees, but that is normal for any group of humans.

In a public environment plagued by evasive non-answers, an honest, transparent and impassioned speech was incredibly refreshing. It is the one true insight we have had into what is going on in camp. Nweke’s bravery should be applauded and celebrated.

All things considered, the Silver Ferns – under the leadership of Yvette McCausland-Durie – did extremely well to deliver a series whitewash of South Africa, who drew 48-all with New Zealand at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town.

They have since been well-beaten by a much stronger Australia Diamonds outfit in the opening Constellation Cup fixture in Melbourne.

When NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie spoke to Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport earlier this month, she refused to give any details about the concerns regarding Taurua.

“They are part of a confidential employment matter. What we’re doing is respecting everyone in that process.”

However, the total lack of accountability and information has triggered the public vilification of the athletes. It has made them easy targets for a fanbase understandably distressed and bewildered by the banishment of a beloved coach and icon of the sport.

The players are not being respected in this process.

Scrutiny needs to be levelled squarely at those supervising this crisis. When a sports team fails, the coach is held accountable. In this case, it is NNZ’ which must take responsibility for overseeing the most embarrassing netball saga in New Zealand’s history.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.