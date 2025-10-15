Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke has doubled down on her post-match support for coach Dame Noeline Taurua during the Taini Jamison series finale last month.
The 23-year-old made the impassioned plea for Taurua to return after she was stood down over unresolved issues in the high-performance environment, saying: “Noelsif you’re listening, we love you and we miss you and we want you back here.”
Taurua was stood down 10 days out from the first test against South Africa after several players voiced concerns over an unsafe environment. Many former players, including Laura Langman, have disagreed with the decision.
Despite negotiations, Taurua and her assistant coaches remain sidelined for the remainder of 2025.