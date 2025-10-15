Despite Netball New Zealand reportedly not being happy with Nweke’s speech, she said it was important to acknowledge her coach.

“I think if I had to do it over, I would choose my words a bit more selectively,” Nweke said.

“But reflecting, I don’t regret what I said and I am confident to feel strongly by my position. I also fully back my team and the girls.

Grace Nweke during Silver Ferns training. Photo / Photosport

“I can’t change the result, and the mediations and what is going on, but I know we have the full support of Netball New Zealand and a shared view and connection in our playing group.”

Nweke, who captained the Ferns in New Zealand’s last-second 57-56 win over South Africa in Invercargill, said the decision to acknowledge Taurua was spontaneous.

“I know that at the end of the match, captains get an opportunity to address the crowd and the public,” Nweke said.

“I had a thought about what I wanted to say, and I knew that at some point I’d have to acknowledge Noeline.”

Nweke admitted her mind had gone blank in the moment, and she may not have been as articulate as she would have liked.

“But I was speaking from the heart ... and just wanting to reiterate my support for Noels, and that’s a shared sentiment within our group.”

Nweke acknowledged the situation surrounding Taurua’s departure is “really unfortunate” and tough, however, “we do back her and believe in her”.

“I think there are different opinions around it, but I don’t regret what I said and I feel that it was the right thing to do in that moment.”

The latest development this week was the sudden resignation of Silver Ferns selector Gail Parata, who claims Netball New Zealand spoke to seven players who had problems with Taurua.

The Silver Ferns are determined to put the drama behind them as they prepare to defend the Constellation Cup against Australia, with the first test getting under way on Friday in Melbourne.

With the first matches being played in Australia, Nweke knows it will be challenging.

“It’s a big task ahead of us to take out game one, but I feel like that first win really sets us up for the rest of the series,” Nweke said.

“Friday is a big opportunity to reinforce our dominance and get two hands on that trophy.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.