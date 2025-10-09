During this week’s camp, the players held another open forum which allowed the group to share their feelings on the ongoing saga. Burger believes that process has enabled everyone to settle their differences and refocus ahead of beginning their Constellation Cup defence, which starts on October 17 in Melbourne.

The Silver Ferns play Australia on October 17. Photo / Photosport

“We’ve come to a conclusion this week that everybody is going to have different opinions,” Burger said. “Just because I have one opinion doesn’t mean I can put down someone else’s.

“We’ve had to work together to find a solution and compromise both ways to make sure we can move forward. I think we’ve reached a really good point this week, we’ve left what was said and done in the past.”

McCausland-Durie said the group discussion was vital to helping the players reset their focus.

“Just that ability to emotionally talk about, ‘Where am I at?’, how do I feel, and where am I at?” McCausland-Durie said.

“It’s good to have that. We know it, we’ve heard it, and now, how do we take ourselves into that performance space? How do we make sure we’re present, make sure we’re really intense about what we’re doing?

New Zealand head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie during the Taini Jamison Trophy series against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

“For us, it’s about knowing there’s difference. And we’re asking each other, ‘What’s my role? What do I need to deliver on? And how do I have that conversation to say I am, or I’m not?’

“Just being comfortable that, as a professional, that’s what this workplace needs to look like.”

Burger, the only remaining player from the Silver Ferns’ 2019 World Cup triumph, reaffirmed her strong relationship with Taurua and said the team is determined to make her proud in the upcoming series.

“For those of us who’ve been around a little bit longer, we have a really good relationship with her, and we know it’s a difficult and tough position she’s in at the moment,” Burger said.

“For us, it’s about carrying on her legacy by performing well and showing that everything she’s put in up until this point still connects us with her.

“If that means staying in touch with her personally, then great, but I can’t speak for everyone on whether they are or not. What’s important is knowing that we haven’t lost that connection or relationship.

“In life, you never really lose relationships with people you’ve built them with. For us, it’s about showing her that we’re still doing the work she’s been putting into us over the last few months.”

Burger admitted that while the backroom staff might look different, the goal remains the same.

“We’ve tried to focus on what we built on from last year’s Constellation Cup, while making a few tweaks to allow the coaches in this current environment to be themselves as well,” Burger said.

“I think we just want to allow our players to play to their X-factor and be themselves. New Zealand has a very different style, and by playing to our flair, we can put a really good performance out there.

“We’re going into this series knowing we have the potential to take it, but we also know we have to be mentally and physically ready, and that’s what we’ll be prepping for over the next week and a half.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.