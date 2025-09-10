“At this time, however, we need to focus on supporting players on the immediate challenge of playing South Africa.”
Whineray said Yvette McCausland-Durie had been appointed as coach for the Taini Jamison Series and would be supported by Liana Leota as assistant coach.
“We understand that there will be questions about this, but we can’t make any other comment right now,” he said.
The Silver Ferns’ three-match Taini Jamison Series against the South Africa Proteas is set to start on September 21 in Auckland, before going to Napier and Invercargill.
After taking the helm in 2018, Taurua led the Silver Ferns to a 2019 World Cup victory. However, four years later, the team experienced their worst World Cup performance, finishing fourth in South Africa.
When her contract expired in January last year, Netball New Zealand opened the head coach role to applicants, consulting Taurua during the process.
After reapplying and interviewing, the now 57-year-old was reappointed on a two-year deal in April 2024, with an eye towards the 2027 World Cup in Sydney.
The England Roses claimed the Taini Jamison Trophy last year for the first time since 2021, beating the Silver Ferns two games to one.