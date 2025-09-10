The experts discuss the latest in NZ sport. The Black Ferns have surged to a 40-0 win over Ireland whilst Liam Lawsonm struggles in F1. Video / Herald NOW

Netball New Zealand has made the shock decision to stand down Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua for the upcoming Taini Jamison Series against South Africa.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Netball NZ said discussions were ongoing between the national body, Taurua and the Silver Ferns management team regarding proposed changes to the Silver Ferns High Performance programme and environment.

“We have been unable to resolve issues to everyone’s satisfaction in the time available before the Taini Jamison Series,” it read.

Netball NZ board chairman Matt Whineray said all parties involved remained hopeful of a resolution.

“We have a long relationship with Dame Noeline and her record with successive Silver Ferns teams speaks for itself,” Whineray said.