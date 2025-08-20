The exodus follows Netball New Zealand’s change to the Silver Ferns eligibility criteria, allowing for athletes to apply for an exemption to play club netball overseas.

Whitney Souness in action for the Silver Ferns in the Constellation Cup. Photo / Photosport

However, only Nweke, Jackson, Gordon, Heffernan and Burger so far have the exemptions.

Another relevant factor in the movement is the lengthy period of uncertainty regarding the future of the ANZ Premiership leading up to the signing of a short-term broadcast deal.

A one-year contract with TVNZ has been confirmed for next year, but Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie admitted they will use cash reserves to make ends meet.

Wyllie refused to verify whether players will take a pay cut, though that is widely believed to be the case.

Regardless, Souness told Newstalk ZB that Super Netball has always been a tantalising option.

“It was inevitable that would happen at some point in our careers. We can’t wait forever,” she said.

“Some of us have contributed a lot to our clubs. I guess that’s why we have leagues like the NNL [National Netball League] for those players to have opportunity and grow.”

Souness missed out on Dame Noeline Taurua’s 18-strong Silver Ferns squad for the next 12 months, named ahead of the Taini Jamison series against South Africa in September.

The centre-wing attack was plagued by injury and concussion during the ANZ Premiership.

Souness said being omitted from the New Zealand squad gave her reason to roll the dice.

“That was tough because you can never really prepare for that. As players, you just constantly wait for selection so you can build and plan your year. I was like, ‘man, I’m just going to do something fresh, something new’, and why not?”

Whitney Souness and Holly Fowler chase the ball in the ANZ Premiership. Photo / Photosport

Souness still plans to apply for a Silver Ferns eligibility exemption. While she is available for a recall this year in case of injury, playing for the Giants would rule her out of the next test cycle.

She said it is a lengthy process.

“Lots of questions and people you have to talk to up at Netball New Zealand. It can take a while depending on your reasons and all that kind of thing. It’s new, so we’re all learning along the way what we have to do.”

The 29-year-old poured cold water on suggestions top players could feature in both the ANZ Premiership and Super Netball.

The Players Association suggested shifting the New Zealand competition so that it doesn’t clash with its Aussie counterpart, thereby allowing the best athletes to compete in both.

Hay believes the option should be explored but Souness said it could be too much.

“Even with Silver Ferns and ANZ – it can be quite a lot. The timetable is hectic, but that’s just the nature of it and we’re all quite used to it. People maybe don’t realise how busy it is already.”

Souness is happy to be joining the Giants alongside former Tactix defender Watson, who she has spent plenty of time with in the Silver Ferns environment.

“I know we haven’t probably spent as much time on the court together, but I think – both coming from New Zealand – we’ll be able to help each other out a bit and support each other off the court as well, being away from home.”

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the New Zealand Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.