“We’ve listened to the game and believe this is a positive step forward,” said NNZ board chair Matt Whineray.

“This update strikes a balance between flexibility and fairness, acknowledging the increasingly global nature of netball while continuing to protect the integrity of our domestic competitions and the mana of the Silver Ferns.”

Players wanting to remain eligible for national selection while based overseas will need to go through a formal process, although the updated criteria has not been made available.

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie. Photo / Photosport

“Ultimately, the purpose of this proposed process is to ensure that all exemption requests are evaluated fairly, consistently, and transparently,” said NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie.

“It safeguards the athlete through a structured and transparent approach, while upholding the broader interests of Netball New Zealand, the Silver Ferns, and the ANZ Premiership competition.”

NNZ has said the updated criteria will not be made public, adding to what has been a murky saga regarding overseas players’ availability.

Earlier this year, Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio told Newstalk ZB that players must have 100 test caps to be eligible for an exemption to play offshore and still play in international fixtures.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio in action for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Australian-based Grace Nweke confirmed the same to Fox Sports - saying it was Netball NZ’s “black and white” rule.

However, a spokesperson for the national body has clarified no such 100-test rule exists, and each case was at the board’s discretion.

In the time since, multiple players have expressed to Newstalk ZB that they have been forced to choose between overseas offers – largely out of Australia – and remaining in NZ and the ANZ Premiership.