The Netball New Zealand (NNZ) board has voted to update the eligibility criteria for national selection, allowing players based overseas to be available for the Silver Ferns.
After reviewing the criteria, NNZ has introduced a formal exemption process to adapt to the changing face of the sport.
Playerspresently choose between higher-paying opportunities overseas, or remaining in Aotearoa – where they can be eligible for the Silver Ferns.
The new criteria will come into effect before this year’s international netball season, with what the national organisation has described as “clear guidelines and assessment measures for any exemption applications”.
“We’ve listened to the game and believe this is a positive step forward,” said NNZ board chair Matt Whineray.
“This update strikes a balance between flexibility and fairness, acknowledging the increasingly global nature of netball while continuing to protect the integrity of our domestic competitions and the mana of the Silver Ferns.”
Players wanting to remain eligible for national selection while based overseas will need to go through a formal process, although the updated criteria has not been made available.
“Ultimately, the purpose of this proposed process is to ensure that all exemption requests are evaluated fairly, consistently, and transparently,” said NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie.