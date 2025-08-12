Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Silver Ferns: Kelly Jackson signs with Queensland Firebirds for 2026

nzme
3 mins to read

Kelly Jackson leads the defence for the Silver Ferns against England. Photo / Photosport

Kelly Jackson leads the defence for the Silver Ferns against England. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Bridget Tunnicliffe of RNZ

Silver Ferns defender Kelly Jackson will play in the Australian netball competition next year under New Zealand coach Kiri Wills at the Queensland Firebirds.

Jackson is following in the footsteps of Grace Nweke, who played her first season in the Suncorp Super

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save