RNZ has reported that current Silver Ferns midcourter Maddy Gordon and former Silver Fern Te Paea Selby-Rickit will be announced as the final two signings to complete the Firebirds roster in the coming days.

RNZ also reported that another Fern, Karin Burger, is in talks with the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The Firebirds finished with the wooden spoon in this year’s SSN competition.

Wills was signed on as coach after most of the 2025 contracting had been done but she has been able to build her own roster for 2026.

Jackson will be a big loss to the ANZ Premiership after 10 seasons. She started her career at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, debuting in 2016 before moving to the Central Pulse in 2020 and later becoming captain.

Karin Burger in action for the Silver Ferns against the Uganda She-Cranes. Photo / Photosport

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Central Pulse and Netball New Zealand for the role they’ve played in my career, and for their support in allowing me to take this next step,” Jackson said.

“Playing in the SSN has been on my netball bucket list for a while, so I’m really excited to be joining the Queensland Firebirds.

“The club has a proud legacy and a passionate fan base, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play, learn, and challenge myself in a new environment – both with and against some of the best netballers in the world.”

The Firebirds thanked Netball New Zealand for granting Jackson an exemption and Wills was excited about what she could offer.

“She doesn’t just have height, she also has the ability to read the game, a disruptive lean and rebounding ability that will give SSN attackers plenty to think about in 2026,” Wills said.

Jackson played under Wills at the Youth World Cup in 2017 when the New Zealand Under-21 team won the title.

The 72-test cap Silver Fern would have been on the radar of a few SSN teams, with her 1.92m frame a huge asset.

The 28-year-old won a third consecutive Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award last year – the country’s highest netball accolade.

Grace Nweke (left) has been a trailblazer for Kiwi netballers playing in Australia. Now Kelly Jackson will follow suit. Photo / Photosport

Jackson is likely to double her domestic level earnings as a result of crossing the ditch. RNZ understands that international defenders can earn $120,000 contracts in the SSN.

Under the old agreement the most ANZ Premiership players could earn was up to around $60,000.

But that is likely to decrease next year, with the collective employment agreement being negotiated now in light of Netball New Zealand reaching a broadcast agreement with TVNZ next year.

The ANZ Premiership has already lost Australian shooter Donnell Wallam, who replaced Nweke at the Northern Mystics this year and had an impressive season.

Donnell won’t be returning to the Auckland-based franchise in 2026 and is likely to return to the SSN to push her case for Diamonds’ re-selection.

– RNZ