Silver Ferns defender Kelly Jackson will play in the Australian netball competition next year under New Zealand coach Kiri Wills at the Queensland Firebirds.
Jackson is following in the footsteps of Grace Nweke, who played her first season in the Suncorp SuperNetball (SSN) competition this year for the New South Wales Swifts, and will be staying at the Swifts in 2026.
The Queensland Firebirds have benefited from the recent loosening of Netball New Zealand’s eligibility policy.
RNZ has reported that current Silver Ferns midcourter Maddy Gordon and former Silver Fern Te Paea Selby-Rickit will be announced as the final two signings to complete the Firebirds roster in the coming days.
RNZ also reported that another Fern, Karin Burger, is in talks with the Sunshine Coast Lightning.
The Firebirds finished with the wooden spoon in this year’s SSN competition.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the Central Pulse and Netball New Zealand for the role they’ve played in my career, and for their support in allowing me to take this next step,” Jackson said.
“Playing in the SSN has been on my netball bucket list for a while, so I’m really excited to be joining the Queensland Firebirds.
“The club has a proud legacy and a passionate fan base, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play, learn, and challenge myself in a new environment – both with and against some of the best netballers in the world.”
The Firebirds thanked Netball New Zealand for granting Jackson an exemption and Wills was excited about what she could offer.
“She doesn’t just have height, she also has the ability to read the game, a disruptive lean and rebounding ability that will give SSN attackers plenty to think about in 2026,” Wills said.
Jackson played under Wills at the Youth World Cup in 2017 when the New Zealand Under-21 team won the title.
The 72-test cap Silver Fern would have been on the radar of a few SSN teams, with her 1.92m frame a huge asset.
The 28-year-old won a third consecutive Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award last year – the country’s highest netball accolade.