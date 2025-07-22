Advertisement
Ekenasio’s 2025 departure prompts Silver Ferns leadership questions – Nathan Limm

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Ameliaranne Ekenasio is stepping away from international netball in 2025. Photo / Photosport

Nathan Limm
Nathan Limm is a Multimedia Journalist with Newstalk ZB and New Zealand’s Herald.
Learn more
THE FACTS

  • Ameliaranne Ekenasio will step away from international netball in 2025, reshaping the Silver Ferns.
  • Kelly Jackson is a leading candidate for captain, with her dominant performance and leadership qualities.
  • Filda Vui and Georgia Heffernan are top contenders to replace Ekenasio as the primary goal attack.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio’s decision to step away from international netball in 2025 will reshape the Silver Ferns.

For the past decade, Ekenasio has been a calm, reliable source of leadership and direction at the attacking end. While the Commonwealth Games are still 12 months away, the allure of defending

