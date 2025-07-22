Ameliaranne Ekenasio in action at the Netball World Cup in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Who should replace Ekenasio as captain?

Kelly Jackson. Simple as that.

The 1.92m goal keep is one of the most dominant in netball and her place in the Ferns is unquestionable. At 28 years old, Jackson could have at least five-plus years left at the top level, but has also experienced the highs and greatest lows of international sport.

Across 72 test caps dating back to 2017, Jackson has won two Constellation Cups, a number of Taini Jamison series and back-to-back ANZ Premiership titles with the Central Pulse in 2019 and 2020. She also played a key role in the NZ U21 team’s unbeaten run to the Youth World Cup title in 2017. Not to mention, she’s won the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award – recognising the country’s best player – for the past three years in a row.

With Ameliaranne Ekenasio (left) stepping away, Kelly Jackson is a contender to lead the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Major shoulder and Achilles injuries derailed the early part of Jackson’s career, leading her to miss out on the Silver Ferns’ victorious 2019 World Cup squad.

The Central Pulse captain was the standout player in New Zealand’s heartbreaking loss to England in the 2023 World Cup semifinal in South Africa. Speaking to her after the game, her frustration was obvious given the sheer number of turnovers she had won which the attacking end failed to capitalise upon.

Jackson shares many qualities with Ekenasio. She comes across as a kind, thoughtful personality who doesn’t shy away from stating her mind. Her prowess is not displayed through words but her actions on court. Jackson clearly has the respect of her teammates. These are not only qualities to be admired, but they are critical in calmly leading a group of young, passionate and driven athletes.

Kate Heffernan in action against Australia last year. Photo / Photosport

The other obvious choice for skipper is Kate Heffernan. The current Silver Ferns vice-captain, I have no doubt Heffernan will lead New Zealand one day and coach Dame Noeline Taurua might decide now is the right time.

The Southern Steel skipper is 25 years old and was named midcourter of the tournament at the 2023 World Cup. With the versatility to play centre, wing defence and wing attack, “Kate Heffernan” is the first name you write down when selecting a Silver Ferns midcourt. Having already played international cricket in a pair of T20s for the White Ferns in 2018, Heffernan has proven to become the best at whatever she sets her mind to.

However, the main thing Heffernan has on her side is time. Allowing her to continue to flourish in the vice-captaincy role under Jackson will only add to her mana when she ascends to the captaincy in years to come. Heffernan will resume leading the Steel, who produced a remarkable turnaround this year under new coach Wendy Frew after two years finishing dead last on the ANZ Premiership ladder.

Who becomes the new primary Silver Ferns goal attack?

This question is a lot harder to answer. Ekenasio has been the go-to goal attack for years now – her place in the shooting circle has never really been under threat.

The problem is complicated further by Te Paea Selby-Rickit’s bizarre unavailability. The Mainland Tactix shooter hasn’t featured since the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup, where she played extremely well and was subsequently benched for the rest of the tournament.

Taurua and Ekenasio have emphasised the need to diversify the shooting circle to be more competent from range, after getting exposed for being one-dimensional when Grace Nweke struck out with injury in the last World Cup.

There are two leading contenders, but neither of them is truly convincing.

Filda Vui is a contender to claim the goal attack bib. Photo / Photosport

Filda Vui has been outstanding in the Northern Mystics’ march to yet another ANZ Premiership grand final. No longer overshadowed by the departed Grace Nweke, Vui was forced to play a more dominant role when Diamonds attacker Donnell Wallam went down injured.

The 29-year-old is the competition’s most successful two-point shooter, slotting 28 from 44 attempts at a staggering 63.6%. A two-time ANZ Premiership winner, Vui has been around the block. She was called into the Silver Ferns Quad Series squad in 2022 but never earned her debut test cap.

Southern Steel goal attack Georgia Heffernan made her debut for the Silver Ferns at last year’s Nations Cup. Adept from long range, Heffernan has no issue opting to shoot in higher-pressure moments. While the 25-year-old’s ANZ Premiership stats aren’t as glamorous – shooting at 34.1% from two-point range and 81.5% in one-pointers – she overcame a slow start with a strong second half of the domestic season as the Steel threatened the top three.

Martina Salmon of the Tactix could have a shot with the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Tactix attacker Martina Salmon looked to be a brilliant long-range prospect after putting New Zealand into last year’s Fast5 grand final in Christchurch with a buzzer-beating six-point shot against South Africa. However, she simply hasn’t had enough game time this year to confidently throw her into the test arena. Frustratingly, her path has been blocked by Selby-Rickit and Ellie Bird, both of whom have ruled themselves out of international selection.

At the Central Pulse, Tiana Metuarau hasn’t reached the same heights of 2022 and 2023, but she is in part a victim of the dominance of attacking teammate Amelia Walmsley. Amorangi Malesala has invented a specialist role for herself, coming on as a two-point specialist in the last five minutes of each quarter for the Pulse. Malesala is one of the best range shooters in the ANZ Premiership, but with limited minutes and Taurua’s ruthless fitness standards this may have hindered her test hopes.

Maia Wilson would bring experience to the Silver Ferns attack. Photo / Photosport

It could be tempting to return to Stars shooter Maia Wilson, given her 52 test caps and the relatively minimal experience levels of the other shooting options. In the goal shoot bib, 23-year-old Grace Nweke is likely to receive an eligibility exemption given Netball New Zealand’s revamped application process, while 21-year-old Walmsley is yet to truly find her feet in the Ferns dress.

However, Wilson just hasn’t been among the ANZ Premiership’s best players this season, shooting at just 83.3%. Wilson was hampered by the Stars’ injury-ravaged midcourt, while Australian fellow attacker Charlie Bell struggled to adapt to the New Zealand style.

Gold medals on the line

The Silver Ferns face South Africa across three Taini Jamison tests in late September, before the Constellation Cup defence starts against Australia in the back half of October.

One thing is for certain, Dame Noeline Taurua’s decision-making in these two areas will shape the Silver Ferns’ chances of Commonwealth Games gold next year and World Cup glory in 2027.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.