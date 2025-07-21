Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio has confirmed she will be making herself unavailable for the 2025 international netball season, stepping back from the national side after more than a decade at the top of the game.

Since her 2014 debut, Ekenasio has made 79 caps, played a key role in New Zealand’s 2019 Netball World Cup triumph and captained the team to victory in the 2021 and 2024 Constellation Cup series, along with multiple Taini Jamison Trophy wins.

Renowned for her calm leadership and long-range accuracy, Ekenasio has been a powerful force on and off the court.

She was named Silver Ferns captain in 2021 and returned to the role after the birth of her second child.

Reflecting on her decision, Ekenasio said stepping away from the Silver Ferns for the upcoming international season wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s one she’d thought deeply about.