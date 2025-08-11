Grace Nweke is delighted to have won her long-standing battle for Silver Ferns selection.
The New South Wales goal shoot is the first to receive an eligibility exemption, allowing her to headline the 18-strong New Zealand squad – featuring six uncapped players – for the next 12 months.
The 1.93mattacker has also re-signed with the Swifts for next year’s Super Netball season.
Nweke told Newstalk ZB she is stoked to be in the mix before next month’s Taini Jamison series against South Africa.
“Grateful to be able to – in some ways – have my cake and eat it. It was a very challenging time coming to terms with the realities of playing in Australia and the implications of taking the contract and losing my eligibility.
Taini Jamison Series fixtures – New Zealand v South Africa
September 21, 7.40pm at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland
September 24, 7.40pm at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier
September 28, 7.40pm at ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill
Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the New Zealand Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.