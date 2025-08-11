Advertisement
Grace Nweke on winning her war for Silver Ferns selection

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Grace Nweke of New Zealand shoots for goal during the Constellation Cup 2023 netball match between Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Grace Nweke is delighted to have won her long-standing battle for Silver Ferns selection.

The New South Wales goal shoot is the first to receive an eligibility exemption, allowing her to headline the 18-strong New Zealand squad – featuring six uncapped players – for the next 12 months.

The 1.93m

