“Twelve months later, to be back and included in the squad, it’s a very cool time.”

Nweke was vocal about her desire to represent the Ferns, and biding her time has paid off.

“I spent most of the year with my fingers and toes crossed hoping that there would be some sort of process stipulated.

“Once they announced they were going to allow for applications to be considered, it all happened very fast. It sat with the Netball New Zealand board and they came back to us quite quickly.”

Grace Nweke in action for the Swifts. Photo / AAP, Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua is elated by Nweke’s return.

“Pure joy that she’s here. She’s a massive player for us. The experience she would’ve got playing SSN for the Swifts will definitely help her to progress as a player.”

Nweke had to go through negotiations with the New Zealand coach and Netball NZ high-performance director Stephen Hotter before it went to the board.

Taurua said the Swifts were also involved, wanting to ensure they could re-sign the 23-year-old.

Nweke said her time in Super Netball has greatly improved her understanding of the game.

“More of a critical way of looking at analysis and tactics. I have more of a licence in my voice when it comes to the wider team performance and structures.

“That confidence and growth is new for me and it’s exciting to have that going back to New Zealand.”

Nweke will lead an inexperienced shooting circle, with Filda Vui, Martina Salmon and Saviour Tui all uncapped.

The goal shoot said former skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio leaves a big gap, but she is confident the new players will slot in seamlessly.

“They’ve all had fantastic seasons in their respective positions in the shooting circle so it’s exciting to see what new connections we can build and how we can forge a new path,” Ekenasio said.

“I know if I’m doing my job in performing as a goal shooter, that is going to benefit, support and encourage whoever plays goal attack.”

Nweke’s former Mystics teammates Peta Toeava and Tayla Earle are also in the mix.

Toeava has previously struggled for selection because of conditioning issues, but Taurua said the wing attack passed a mid-ANZ Premiership fitness test.

“I actually saw her ability to be competitive from one week to another, so consistent there. Showcasing her skill from quarter to quarter, minute to minute and also her leadership,” Taurua said.

Taurua said Earle is a clear centre option, getting her preference over the likes of Whitney Souness and Claire O’Brien.

“But also she can slide to a wing defence position if required. That’s also backup with Mila [Reuelu-Buchanan] as well. So we’ve got a predominantly centre position for both of those players.”

The ANZ Premiership seasons of Catherine Hall and Carys Stythe have been enough to convince Taurua they are deserving of debut Silver Ferns call-ups.

The coach said both have gone to another level this year, with Hall leading key statistical columns.

“One of the highest in gains, intercepts and rebounds in ANZ. The great thing about Catherine is she can shift to goal defence.”

Kate Burley may have raised some eyebrows at getting in despite having played almost none of the domestic season.

The defender never made it back on court for the Stars after tearing the plantar fascia in her foot in the season-opener.

Burley is uncapped but was selected in last year’s Silver Ferns squad.

Taurua said they know what the 28-year-old is capable of and she will be ready in time for their trials next month.

“She came away with us to January summer camp and was able to fill three positions – wing defence, goal defence and goal keep. Her versatility and ability to adapt was massive.”

A new captain is yet to be named following the departure of Ekenasio.

Taurua said player applications to be the next captain and vice-captain close on Thursday at midday, with interviews to take place next week Friday.

“When the team is named for Taini Jamison, that’s when we’ll publicly release it.”

Taini Jamison Series fixtures – New Zealand v South Africa

September 21, 7.40pm at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

September 24, 7.40pm at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

September 28, 7.40pm at ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the New Zealand Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.