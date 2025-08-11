Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Grace Nweke leads revamped Silver Ferns squad for 2025-26

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Grace Nweke will once again be a towering presence in the New Zealand circle this international season. Photo / Photosport

Grace Nweke will once again be a towering presence in the New Zealand circle this international season. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A new-look shooting circle and two new defensive options are the features of the Silver Ferns netball squad confirmed for the next 12 months.

Grace Nweke, who has been given an exemption under the updated eligibility criteria and process, is eligible to play for New Zealand throughout 2025 and 2026.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save