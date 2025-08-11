Grace Nweke will once again be a towering presence in the New Zealand circle this international season. Photo / Photosport

Grace Nweke will once again be a towering presence in the New Zealand circle this international season. Photo / Photosport

A new-look shooting circle and two new defensive options are the features of the Silver Ferns netball squad confirmed for the next 12 months.

Grace Nweke, who has been given an exemption under the updated eligibility criteria and process, is eligible to play for New Zealand throughout 2025 and 2026.

Nweke will join Amelia Walmsley, Georgia Heffernan and newcomers Filda Vui, Martina Salmon and Saviour Tui in the shooting circle.

Defenders Catherine Hall and Carys Stythe are also in the squad for the first time, having both made an impact in the ANZ Premiership this year.

Hall was a standout for the Northern Mystics, her form earning her a regular starting spot in the defensive circle in just her second fully contracted season with the Auckland side.