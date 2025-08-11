Stythe, elevated into the Silver Ferns squad following her time with the development squad, had a strong maiden season with the Southern Steel during the ANZ Premiership, where she was recognised for her aerial game.
Midcourter Peta Toeava has also earned a recall into the squad, having debuted in the black dress in 2018 and earning eight test caps. She had a dominant season for the Mystics as they reached the ANZ Premiership Grand Final.
Northern Stars midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan is also back in the Silver Ferns squad after 10 months out in 2024 with an ACL injury.
Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said it was exciting to finalise the Silver Fern squad, particularly ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2027 Netball World Cup.
“We have a number of experienced players who are unavailable for selection for the upcoming Silver Ferns matches, so this is an important time to build new connections and combinations ahead of two massive, pinnacle-event years,” Taurua said.
“I was very pleased to see Grace apply for an exemption under the updated eligibility criteria and process and we are thrilled that the Netball New Zealand board approved it so she can play for the Silver Ferns in 2025 and 2026.”
Taurua said Hall and Stythe both earned their places in the squad through their consistency on the ANZ Premiership courts this year.
“It’s exciting to know most of these current squad members have the potential to be around for a few Netball World Cup cycles. These squads are demonstrating the new generation of players coming through and the depth we have been building over numerous years. This is our opportunity to bring them together to work towards a common goal.”
The Silver Ferns team to play in next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy will be selected in early September.