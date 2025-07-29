“We would’ve been a bit underdone. Knowing where the bigger picture is, to build towards the Commonwealth Games and into the World Cup. The more tests we can get, the more exposure to international countries is only going to be good.”

Taurua touted the importance of playing in Glasgow, where the Commonwealth Games will take place.

“We get the opportunity to play against Scotland, but also the recce of possibly where we’ll be playing. And then three tests against England - we did play them last year but always to play them on their home soil is a massive task for us.”

World Cup finalists England at home will be a tall task for the Silver Ferns. Photo credit: Olly Hassell / www.photosport.nz

Given the demands of defending the Constellation Cup against Australia in late October, Taurua said selection for the northern tour may come down to managing player workload.

“We’ll have Constellation Cup and then we’ve got five days and we’re off for the northern tour. We can ascertain where they are physically, mentally, the whole works. Then we’ll be able to be a bit more measured against the selections.”

Fresh off announcing a new broadcast deal with TVNZ, Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it was a great opportunity to promote netball in Glasgow ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

“We’ve been delighted to work with both Scotland and also Netball England to be able to get that tour in this side of Christmas.”